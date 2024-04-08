Ripple CEO: Crypto Market Will Exceed $5 Trillion by Year’s End

Speaking to CNBC Sunday (April 7), Garlinghouse said he expects the value of the crypto market to double in 2024, thanks to factors like the approval of the first U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETFs) and the upcoming “halving” of bitcoin.

“I’ve been around this industry for a long time, and I’ve seen these trends come and go,” Garlinghouse said. “I’m very optimistic. I think the macro trends, the big picture things like the ETFs, they’re driving for the first time real institutional money.”

“You’re seeing that drives demand, and at the same time demand is increasing, supply is decreasing,” he added. “That doesn’t take an economics major to tell you what happens when supply contracts and demand expands.”

As CNBC notes, bitcoin’s halving is something that happens every four years, an event in which the total mining reward given to bitcoin miners is divided in half. It is slated to happen later this month, the report said.