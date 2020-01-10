Economy

Job Growth Continues For Tenth Consecutive Year

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Job Growth Continues For 10th Consecutive Year

The U.S. economy continues its upward trajectory with 145,000 jobs added in December. This makes for a decade of steady payroll growth, which is the longest stretch in 80 years, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Unemployment remained at a 50-year-low level, at 3.5 percent, and wages in the private sector went up almost 3 percent from a year before, which is the smallest gain since July 2018.

Andrew Chamberlain, an economist at job search site Glassdoor Inc., said the slowing wage growth is a disappointing measurement because the job growth is “setting the stage for more robust hiring as we enter the 2020s.”

With all the bright spots, wage growth “remains the one aspect of the job market that hasn’t fully recovered during the decade since the Great Recession,” he said.

The data shows that while many Americans can find employment, the jobs don’t necessarily pay high wages. Some of the large growth in retail jobs can be attributed to the holiday shopping season.

Last year, employers added 2.11 million jobs, down from 2.68 in 2018, putting 2019 in eighth place over the last decade. The hiring slowdown was indicative of employers’ difficulty in finding enough workers, as well as worldwide economic trepidation and lingering effects of the 2018 tax cuts.

Non-farm payrolls for women exceeded those for men for the first time since 2010, which shows impressive growth in the healthcare and hospitality industries, fields that have larger numbers of female workers, and is indicative of future trends.

Retail locations added 41,200 jobs, which is the biggest jump in that sector since January 2017. Construction also had a good month, adding 20,000 workers. Warehousing, transportation and manufacturing all saw their numbers shrink.

The unemployment rate is at its lowest since 1969.

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Acceptance, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china
4.2K
Mobile Payments

Tencent, UnionPay Agree On QR Code Standard To Streamline Mobile Payments

PBOC Approves Amex App To Operate In China PBOC Approves Amex App To Operate In China
3.9K
International

Amex Cleared To Operate In China

Taking The Adventure Out Of Travel Payments Taking The Adventure Out Of Travel Payments
3.6K
Travel Payments

Taking The Adventure Out Of Paying For Adventure Travel

Brexit And The FinTech Hub Hubbub Brexit And The FinTech Hub Hubbub
3.5K
International

Hundreds Of FinTechs Move From UK To EU Ahead Of Brexit

Travelex Ransomware Shuts Down Systems Travelex Ransomware Shuts Down Systems
3.2K
Security & Fraud

Travelex Foresees No Financial Impact From Ransomware Attack

Libra Exec Argues That It’s Needed Because Bitcoin Isn’t A Payment System Libra Exec Argues That It’s Needed Because Bitcoin Isn’t A Payment System
2.9K
Cryptocurrency

Libra Chair Says Bitcoin Is Not A Payment System

citigroup, retail banking, leadership, digital, David Chubak, jane fraser, mckinsey, news citigroup, retail banking, leadership, digital, David Chubak, jane fraser, mckinsey, news
2.8K
Personnel

Citigroup Names New Retail Banking Leader

HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round
2.7K
Investments

HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round

Cryptos, Blockchain Among SEC 2020 Priorities Cryptos, Blockchain Among SEC 2020 Priorities
2.7K
Cryptocurrency

Cryptos, Blockchain Listed Among SEC Priorities In 2020

Israel, tech startups, AI, cybersecurity, seed funding, growth, ZAG, Israel Venture Capital, foreign investments, Israel, tech startups, AI, cybersecurity, seed funding, growth, ZAG, Israel Venture Capital, foreign investments,
2.6K
Investments

Israeli Tech Startups Boost Funding 30 Pct. YOY

Amazon connected Amazon connected
2.6K
Alexa

Alexa’s Expanding Ecosystem

Singapore, southeast asia, GrabFood, GrabKitchen, ghost kitchen, virtual kitchen, cloud, delivery, dine-in, pick-up, restaurants, news Singapore, southeast asia, GrabFood, GrabKitchen, ghost kitchen, virtual kitchen, cloud, delivery, dine-in, pick-up, restaurants, news
2.6K
Delivery

Grab Opens Inaugural Singapore Cloud Kitchen

security and fraud online security and fraud online
2.6K
Security & Fraud

Why Travel Is A Popular Destination For Fraudsters

2.4K
Authentication

NRF On PIN-less EMV Cards And POS Fraud

2.2K
Commerce Connected

Airbnb: How To Win The $1.4T Battle For Millennials