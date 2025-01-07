Details

Host
John Gaffney, CCO at PYMNTS
Guests
Dan Hanks, SVP Global Product Management at i2c Inc.
Date
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Time
12:00 pm
About

Self-issued credit cards are emerging as a game-changing strategy for banks and credit unions. This interview will explore how bringing card issuance in-house empowers financial institutions to take control of their card programs, offering greater flexibility, profitability, and competitive advantage. By enabling the creation of digital-first experiences, personalized rewards, and enhanced security features, self-issuance allows institutions to modernize their offerings and meet the demands of today’s tech-savvy consumers. It will examine how this approach levels the playing field for smaller banks, potentially increasing revenue and market share, while also addressing the growing need for seamless payment experiences.

    First Name*

    Last Name*

    Title*

    Company*

    Country*

    Work Email*

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.