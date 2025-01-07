Self-issued credit cards are emerging as a game-changing strategy for banks and credit unions. This interview will explore how bringing card issuance in-house empowers financial institutions to take control of their card programs, offering greater flexibility, profitability, and competitive advantage. By enabling the creation of digital-first experiences, personalized rewards, and enhanced security features, self-issuance allows institutions to modernize their offerings and meet the demands of today’s tech-savvy consumers. It will examine how this approach levels the playing field for smaller banks, potentially increasing revenue and market share, while also addressing the growing need for seamless payment experiences.