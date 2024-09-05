Details

Host

John Gaffney, Chief Content Officer at PYMNTS

Guests
Chris Caruana, VP Strategy at Hawk
Alena Robertson, BSA Manager at Grasshopper Bank
Date
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Time
12:00 pm
About

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) partners help banks expand the reach of their products and services in an innovative, competitive, and flexible way. By leveraging these BaaS partnerships, banks can benefit from the rising demand for digital banking services. However, financial crime risk permeates these intricate partnerships. Enforcement actions, consent orders, fines, and reputational damage await any bank that fails to maintain a proper control environment. In this panel discussion, we’ll address how banks can couple appropriate third-party lifecycle management practices with effectively employed, advanced anti-financial crime technology.

