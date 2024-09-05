Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) partners help banks expand the reach of their products and services in an innovative, competitive, and flexible way. By leveraging these BaaS partnerships, banks can benefit from the rising demand for digital banking services. However, financial crime risk permeates these intricate partnerships. Enforcement actions, consent orders, fines, and reputational damage await any bank that fails to maintain a proper control environment. In this panel discussion, we’ll address how banks can couple appropriate third-party lifecycle management practices with effectively employed, advanced anti-financial crime technology.