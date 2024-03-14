Salesforce’s New AI Platform Leverages Healthcare Data for Personalized Patient Care

The healthcare sector is undergoing significant transformation driven by rapid technological advancements and innovative solutions.

This surge in healthcare innovation is fueled by several factors. First, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population have put immense pressure on healthcare systems worldwide, prompting the need for more efficient and accessible care.

Additionally, rising consumer expectations for personalized and convenient healthcare experiences have pushed providers to rethink traditional approaches and embrace digital solutions.

As a result, there’s been a proliferation of digital tools and technologies aimed at revolutionizing how healthcare is delivered and experienced.

Telemedicine, for instance, has been a game-changer in providing remote access to healthcare services, enabling patients to consult with healthcare professionals from the comfort of their homes. Wearable devices and health apps have empowered individuals to monitor their health in real-time, facilitating proactive healthcare management and preventive interventions.

Unified digital platforms are also enhancing the healthcare journey by offering users a centralized hub for managing medications, making payments, communicating with insurers and providers, and accessing comprehensive coverage information, all within a single platform. This not only saves patients valuable time but also alleviates the frustrations often encountered when navigating complex healthcare systems.

Furthermore, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are transforming healthcare by enabling data-driven decision-making, predictive analytics, and personalized treatment recommendations. These technologies hold immense promise in optimizing clinical workflows, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, and improving patient outcomes.

As evidence of the growing trend, Salesforce recently introduced an AI-powered platform designed to leverage data from healthcare organizations. The platform aims to enhance and personalize patient care while simultaneously alleviating the administrative and operational burdens faced by healthcare providers and care teams.

Commenting on the news, Amit Khanna, Salesforce SVP and general manager for health said the “new data, AI, and CRM [customer relationship management] features help reduce the administrative and operational burden for healthcare providers and care teams, leading to better outcomes for their patients.”

In a November interview with PYMNTS, Kalle Conneryd-Lundgren, COO at healthtech firm Kry, echoed similar sentiments, describing a portion of the tasks performed by clinicians as “complete waste” of their time, contributing little to patient care.

“About 70% of all the tasks they do could be handled by someone other than a highly trained clinician,” Conneryd-Lundgren told PYMNTS, citing nonessential administrative duties such as researching referral addresses, scheduling appointments, or consulting clinical guidelines.

He said AI eliminates the time lost to low-value, non-medical tasks that restrict patient interactions with clinicians, allowing healthcare professionals to focus more on delivering quality care and fostering meaningful patient relationships.

“Freeing up capacity for patients leads to high-quality care, happier patients and happier clinicians. And that’s exactly what we are seeing as a result of utilizing new technologies in our systems,” he said.