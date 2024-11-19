Visa Direct, Zelis and Dash Solutions Partner on Healthcare Disbursements

Visa Direct, Zelis and Dash Solutions have teamed up to simplify and expedite healthcare disbursements.

This collaboration allows members to choose their preferred payment method and receive payments within minutes of approval, the companies said in a Tuesday (Nov. 19) press release.

It also lessens administrative burdens and reduces payment fraud risks, according to the release.

The collaboration brings together Dash Solutions’ Dash Digital platform, which features SpendIT SendIT technology for managing a wide array of payments; Visa Direct’s global payment and real-time money movement network; and the Zelis Advanced Payments Platform (ZAPP), which bridges the gap between payers, providers and healthcare consumers, per the release.

“Through the partnership, payers will receive a direct integration with ZAPP and benefit from streamlined payment operations, improved member experience, increased member satisfaction and greater operational efficiencies,” the release said.

The healthcare industry is integrating digital solutions into its payment processes to overcome the challenges it faces with outdated payment and claims systems, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and American Express collaboration, “Pains and Gains: Conquering Healthcare’s Payment Woes.”

Fifty-three percent of healthcare organizations have successfully automated their payment flows, the report found.

In another recent product launch in this space, clinical artificial intelligence firm SmarterDX said in October that it introduced a tool to help hospitals deal with payer denials. The company’s SmarterDenials helps hospitals craft stronger appeal letters using it AI to identify evidence more quickly.

Also in October, Osigu announced the first closing of its $25 million Series B funding round, saying it will use the funding to grow its healthcare revenue cycle and claims management platform in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Visa-based company’s platform uses artificial intelligence and real-time payments to help streamline transactions between healthcare providers, payers and patients.

On Oct. 16, prescription platform GoodRx said it and its partner retail pharmacies will begin offering Affirm’s pay-over-time option directly to consumers in the coming months. With this new offering, approved consumers will be able to select an Affirm payment option for select medications at participating retailers on the GoodRx platform, providing them with greater financial flexibility and control.