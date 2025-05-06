Brazilian Consumers Lead Mobile In-Store Use Globally, Despite Checkout Frictions

Brazilian consumers are rapidly adopting mobile devices for retail purchases, outpacing global trends, though pervasive payment friction presents a significant hurdle for merchants, according to the 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Brazil edition.

Commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions and produced by PYMNTS, the report draws on a survey of 18,468 consumers and 3,464 merchants across eight countries, including 2,844 consumers and 542 merchants in Brazil, conducted from Oct. 17 to Dec. 9, 2024. The study highlights Brazil’s position near the top globally for mobile shopping engagement, noting the “leapfrog” effect where many consumers bypassed traditional PC and fixed-line internet adoption to become mobile-first users. This shift means smartphones are increasingly central to shopping experiences, both online and in physical stores, where consumers expect access to digital features like rewards and inventory information.

Despite this strong consumer embrace of mobile and digital channels, the report reveals a near-universal experience of payment-related friction in Brazil. Nearly every consumer (99%) reported at least one issue during their latest retail purchase. The most common problem cited was payment processing errors, affecting 67% of shoppers, with declined payments accounting for the majority at 63%. This stands in stark contrast to the global average where 61% reported no issues. Brazilian merchants appear aware of these challenges; more than 1 in 3 are highly concerned that their current payment systems will not meet future needs, making them the second-most concerned globally, slightly behind Mexico. Addressing this friction is identified as a key opportunity for merchants to drive sales growth and maintain a competitive edge.

Key data points from the report include:

High mobile adoption: 61% of consumers in Brazil used a mobile phone for their latest retail purchase, across any channel. This represents a 10% increase since 2022 and is the fourth-highest rate among the surveyed countries. Notably, even baby boomers showed significant mobile engagement, with nearly half (49%) using their phones for their last purchase. Brazilians also lead globally in using smartphones for in-store shopping, with 36% doing so for their latest purchase, often utilizing phones for price comparisons, product information, and checking payment options.

Pervasive payment friction: 99% of Brazilian shoppers encountered payment issues in their last transaction. Payment processing errors or friction affected 67% of consumers, compared to 21% globally, and 63% experienced declined payments, versus 13% globally. Only 1.5% reported a completely smooth transaction, far below the 61% global average.

Manual online payment entry: 32% of Brazilian consumers manually entered their payment information for their latest online purchase, 1.5 times the global average of 21%. Conversely, only 33% used stored credentials, significantly below the 54% global average. Data security and privacy concerns (60%) and lack of trust in the merchant (30%) are the primary reasons Brazilian shoppers hesitate to store credentials.

Beyond mobile adoption and payment friction, the report also examines consumer interest in cross-channel shopping, finding that 51% of Brazilian shoppers either used or would have used this feature from their last retailer. However, only 45% of merchants currently offer cross-channel capabilities, indicating a significant gap between consumer demand and merchant offerings. Merchants cite challenges such as the complexity of managing multiple channels, data security risks, and difficulties integrating different systems as barriers to implementation.

The report underscores that enhancing payment processes and developing robust cross-channel capabilities represent crucial avenues for merchants to capitalize on Brazil’s digital shopping landscape.



