Online babysitting advisor Care.com agreed this week to pay $1 million to two California jurisdictions that alleged the company failed to conduct background checks it promised and violated rules on auto-renewal of contracts, according to a news release.

The allegations against Care.com were by Marin County and San Francisco district attorneys’ offices, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to a complaint filed by the Marin County District Attorney’s office, Care.com “failed to: sufficiently disclose that memberships were being sold on an auto-renewal basis; obtain their customers’ affirmative consent to auto-renewal terms; and provide a simple mechanism for customers to stop the recurring charges.”

In addition, the Marin County and San Francisco district attorneys addressed “the scope of sex offender searches” into caregivers, for which customers were charged a separate fee.

“In particular, the complaint alleged Care.com made false representations on its website that its background checks included a search of the National Sex Offender Registry, a database maintained by the FBI and accessible only by law enforcement, and that purchasers of Care.com’s highest and most expensive level of background checks were receiving a more robust background check than lower-priced offerings,” Marin County District Attorney Lori E. Frugoli said in a prepared statement.

The $1 million Care.com agreed to pay, according to Frugoli’s office, consists of $700,000 in civil penalties and $300,000 in restitution to customers who thought they were paying for the highest level of background checks. The company also agreed to disclose its policies more prominently and make it easier to cancel memberships.

Care.com didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Care.com, which is based in Massachusetts, was acquired by IAC in February.

Late last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Care.com wasn’t following through on commitments to perform the most-intensive background checks of potential babysitters.