Loans

Fed Eyes Opening SBA Loans To FinTechs

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Fed Eyes Opening SBA Loans To FinTechs

The demand for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans has led the Federal Reserve to consider allowing non-bank lenders to speed distribution of $350 billion in loans through the coronavirus crisis, Reuters reported.

The Fed’s move comes three days after Bank of America said requests for the cash reached 10 percent by Monday (April 6). Jessica Oppenheim, a BoA spokeswoman, told PYMNTS that the number of applications had risen to 178,500 at a value of $32.9 billion.

Last week, the $349 billion PPP was launched to help small businesses keep their workers on the payroll in the wake of the worldwide COVID-19. The daily demand for loans has been more than the SBA typically processes in a year.

In an effort to deliver more relief to the nation’s struggling small businesses and boost the economy amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve has taken actions to facilitate $2.3 trillion in loans.

“Our country’s highest priority must be to address this public health crisis, providing care for the ill and limiting the further spread of the virus,” said Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell in a statement.

The Fed’s latest round of funding is expected to assist the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by supplying cash to lenders through financing backed by PPP loans to small businesses.

In other news, it was reported that FinTechs have been stepping in to help financial institutions handle the deluge of loan applications by enabling digital applications, facilitating data collection or assisting with the underwriting process.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
25.5K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

Trulioo digital identity Trulioo digital identity
11.3K
Digital Identity

When Digital First Became Digital Only — And What It Means For Digital Identity

amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus
5.0K
Amazon Delivery

Amazon Pulls Plug On Its Shipping Service

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.7K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
4.6K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

Federal Reserve Facilitates $2.3T In SMB Loans Federal Reserve Facilitates $2.3T In SMB Loans
3.9K
Loans

Federal Reserve Facilitates $2.3T In Loans To Boost Economy

US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears
3.8K
Fraud Attack

State-Backed Hackers Playing On COVID-19 Fears, US And UK Warn

federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus
3.8K
Loans

Fed Plans New Facility For SMB PPP Loans

Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market
3.7K
Buy Now Pay Later

Afterpay CEO On The Obstacles And Opportunities Growing Into The U.S. Market

Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators
3.7K
Aggregators

Data: Consumers Lose Their Appetite For Delivery Aggregators

South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking
3.3K
Banking

Leveraging Open Banking To Build The New Trust Ecosystem

PSCU CEO On Credit Unions, Innovation And Never Taking Loyalty For Granted PSCU CEO On Credit Unions, Innovation And Never Taking Loyalty For Granted
2.9K
Credit Unions

PSCU CEO On Credit Unions, Innovation And Never Taking Loyalty For Granted

Rebounding From The Bumpy PPP Roll Out Rebounding From The Bumpy PPP Roll Out
2.9K
Loans

Rebounding From SBA’s Bumpy PPP Roll Out

SBA, PPP, coronavirus, relief package, small business loans, SBA, PPP, coronavirus, relief package, small business loans,
2.8K
Loans

SBA Computer System Crash Further Tangles PPP Loan Process

Blockchain Blockchain
2.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Tesla Tests Blockchain To Speed Up Trucking Shipments in Shanghai; Bank Of England May Team With Companies On Digital Currency