People have their favorite restaurants. During the year of COVID-19, many people’s “favorite restaurant” may actually be an order aggregator using a string of ghost kitchens to crank out delicious mobile meals under popular brands. This system kept millions fed this past spring, when going to the supermarket felt dangerous.

It’s another intriguing twist to the digital shift: we’re increasingly loyal to mobile order-ahead (MOA) platforms, as we see in PYMNTS August Provider Ranking of Aggregator Apps.

The Top 5

Continuing with the favorite restaurant analogy, the top five MOA aggregators seem to be settling into their chart positions, at least during the great reopening. At No. 1 again this month is DoorDash, which recently announced a move into the convenience store space, followed at No. 2 by Uber Eats , which is now bigger in terms of adjusted net revenue than Uber’s ride-hailing business.

At No. 3 is a change, with Grubhub edging up one spot, helped by its recent strong financials. At No. 4 is Instacart, also rising a spot from the last Provider Ranking of aggregators on the news of its Walmart alliance. Finishing off the Top 5 at No. 5 is Deliveroo, in which Amazon is taking a stake.

The Top 10

Postmates held onto its No. 6 chart position month over month, solidified by Uber’s planned acquisition of the platform. In fact, most chart positions in the six through 10 range did not change, with one exception. While Just Eat retains its No. 7 spot and Glovo stays at No. 8, Zomato at No. 9 this time around puts Skip The Dishes at No. 10 this month.