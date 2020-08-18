Mobile Applications

Mobile Order Aggregators Hold (Mostly) Steady In PYMNTS Provider Ranking

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
mobile food order app

People have their favorite restaurants. During the year of COVID-19, many people’s “favorite restaurant” may actually be an order aggregator using a string of ghost kitchens to crank out delicious mobile meals under popular brands. This system kept millions fed this past spring, when going to the supermarket felt dangerous.

It’s another intriguing twist to the digital shift: we’re increasingly loyal to mobile order-ahead (MOA) platforms, as we see in PYMNTS August Provider Ranking of Aggregator Apps.

The Top 5

Continuing with the favorite restaurant analogy, the top five MOA aggregators seem to be settling into their chart positions, at least during the great reopening. At No. 1 again this month is DoorDash, which recently announced a move into the convenience store space, followed at No. 2 by Uber Eats , which is now bigger in terms of adjusted net revenue than Uber’s ride-hailing business.

At No. 3 is a change, with Grubhub edging up one spot, helped by its recent strong financials. At No. 4 is Instacart, also rising a spot from the last Provider Ranking of aggregators on the news of its Walmart alliance. Finishing off the Top 5 at No. 5 is Deliveroo, in which Amazon is taking a stake.

The Top 10

Postmates held onto its No. 6 chart position month over month, solidified by Uber’s planned acquisition of the platform. In fact, most chart positions in the six through 10 range did not change, with one exception. While Just Eat retains its No. 7 spot and Glovo stays at No. 8, Zomato at No. 9 this time around puts Skip The Dishes at No. 10 this month.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: D2C AND THE NEW BRAND LOYALTY OPPORTUNITY 

The August 2020 – DTC And The New Brand Loyalty Opportunity Study examines shifts in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) market since the onset of the pandemic and the digital channels used to purchase them. The study is based on a balanced survey of 2,188 U.S. consumers.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Berkshire Dumps US Bank Stocks, Adds Mining Co
8.1K
Investments

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Dumps US Bank Stocks For Gold

Trump Says Task Force Will Pivot To Reopening Country
7.1K
Business

More Chinese Companies Could Be Banned By Trump

3.6K
B2B Payments

Axle Lands $27.7M For Freight Financing, B2B Payments

2.7K
Facebook

Facebook’s Instagram And Messenger Users Can Now Message Each Other

2.6K
B2B Payments

Plastiq Joins Visa Hub To Help SMBs Access Payment Options

Takeaway.com's Just Eat Buyout Faces Setback
2.6K
Gig Economy

Just Eat Takeaway To End Its Gig Worker Model

Pakistan Sees Uptick In Remittances For July
2.3K
International

Pakistan Cites New Transfer Rules In Remittances Boost

2.0K
Mobile Order Ahead

How QSRs Are Fighting Digital Food Fraud

2.0K
Coronavirus

Pandemic Boosts Internet Usage 25 Pct

QR Codes Make Social Media Shoppable For SMBs
1.9K
SMBs

QR Codes Make Social Media Shoppable For SMBs

1.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Oracle Reportedly Aims To Outbid Microsoft For TikTok

small business pandemic
1.8K
Retail

Main Street’s SMBs’ Most Interesting Pandemic Pivots

1.8K
CFPB

California Proposes Financial Watchdog Agency

1.8K
Amazon

Germany Launches Investigation Into Amazon

1.7K
B2B Payments

Comerica Bank: Finding The Digital Fix For Accounts Receivables