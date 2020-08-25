News

Today In Payments: Judge Delivers Temporary Victory To Apple, Epic Games; UK Regulators Approve Visa's Plaid Acquisition

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

In today’s top news, a federal court handed temporary victories to both sides of the Apple vs. Epic Games case, and the U.K.’s anti-competition watchdog approved Visa’s acquisition of Plaid. Plus, ByteDance’s major investors are pushing for a sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations to Oracle.

Judge Delivers Temporary Victory to Both Sides in Apple vs. Epic Games

Both sides in the Apple Inc. vs. Epic Games Inc. case could declare victory when a federal judge issued a temporary split decision. The court ruled that Apple can’t block Epic from accessing Unreal Engine's tools, but denied Epic Games’ motion to restore its Fortnite game to the App Store.

UK Regulators Approve Visa's Planned Acquisition of Plaid

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Monday (Aug. 24) that it has approved Visa’s planned acquisition of Plaid. The watchdog ruled that Plaid is only one of many payment initiation services in the U.K., and that Visa will still face sufficient competition from other PIS providers.

ByteDance Investors Behind Oracle Bid for TikTok

Investment firms Sequoia Capital and General Atlantic, which are major investors in TikTok's parent ByteDance, are pushing the firm to sell TikTok's U.S. arm to Oracle instead of rival suitor Microsoft.

Fortnite, China Fears Not Enough to Sour Apple Stock

Apple’s stock hit a new record intraday and closing highs on Monday (Aug. 24) on the NASDAQ Stock Market, even amid controversies like its lawsuit from Epic Games over Fortnite and the potential for Chinese retaliation against the company.

Why All Banking-as-a-Service Platforms Aren’t Created Equal

Banking-as-a-Service platforms are the bridge between bank legacy systems and businesses' need for innovative payments and banking services solutions. Although they share common features, not all BaaS platforms are created equal. Transcard CEO Greg Bloh explains why these differences may matter to financial institutions (FIs) and the corporates they serve.

Swappa CEO: Why reCommerce Marketplaces Are Going Back to School

It’s back-to-school time — and that means it’s time for laptops, desktops and tablets, especially this year. CEO Ben Edwards, of the 10-year-old, $100 million specialty reCommerce company Swappa, tells PYMNTS that the back-to-school season is alive and well for his firm — and is even giving eBay a run for its reconditioned electronics money. Here’s why.

Russell Crowe’s Box Office ‘Win’ — and the Future of Movie Theaters

You have to go way, way back to find any Hollywood movie producer anywhere getting excited over a $4 million weekend box-office haul. But U.S. theaters are crowing over Russell Crowe’s ‘Unhinged’ and its post-COVID reopening performance. Could $4 million really signal the return of the movie theater?

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: THE FI’S GUIDE TO MODERNIZING DIGITAL PAYMENTS  

Instant payouts have become the name of the game for vendors and suppliers facing crumbling revenue streams, but banks can find themselves struggling to facilitate faster B2B payments. In this month’s The FI’s Guide to Modernizing Digital Payments, PYMNTS talks to Vikram Dewan, Deutsche Bank’s chief information officer, about how regulatory compliance complicates payments digitization — and why change must begin with shifting away from paper.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.5K
Apple

Apple Caves On In-App Payments Mandate For WordPress

Uber Health To Close Last Mile In Rx Deliveries
3.7K
Merchant Innovation

Uber Health’s Push To Close Prescription Deliveries Last Mile

2.5K
Mobile Applications

Tata Plans 'Super App' To Bring Together Its Consumer Services

2.4K
B2B Payments

Clear Books, Metro Bank Partner For SMB Accounting

2.1K
Credit Unions

How Credit Unions Are Putting Digital To Work For Their Members

2.1K
Legal

TikTok Plans To Fight US Ban

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
2.1K
Merchant Innovation

Vroom CEO: Selling Cars Online Takes More Than Just Having A Website

DoorDash Raising $400M From New, Existing Investors
2.0K
IPO

DoorDash Moves Ahead With Q4 IPO Plans

2.0K
Cloud Banking

How One Cloud-Native Business Bank Overcame Its Cloud-Migration Roadblocks

1.8K
Investments

Goldman Sachs Eyes Creating $2B Tech Fund

Commercial Real Estate Poised For Space Shift
1.7K
Business

Companies Push Back Office Reopenings

1.7K
B2B Payments

QuickPay Funding Rolls Out One-Day Payment Method

1.6K
B2B Payments

Invoice Fraud Strikes Amazon In $19M Scam

1.6K
Restaurant innovation

Chipotle’s Chief Restaurant Officer On What’s Next For Restaurants

1.6K
Smarter Payments

Deep Dive: How Studying Up On International Payments Helps Marketplaces Recruit Freelance Educators