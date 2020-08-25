In today’s top news, a federal court handed temporary victories to both sides of the Apple vs. Epic Games case, and the U.K.’s anti-competition watchdog approved Visa’s acquisition of Plaid. Plus, ByteDance’s major investors are pushing for a sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations to Oracle.

Judge Delivers Temporary Victory to Both Sides in Apple vs. Epic Games

Both sides in the Apple Inc. vs. Epic Games Inc. case could declare victory when a federal judge issued a temporary split decision. The court ruled that Apple can’t block Epic from accessing Unreal Engine's tools, but denied Epic Games’ motion to restore its Fortnite game to the App Store.

UK Regulators Approve Visa's Planned Acquisition of Plaid

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Monday (Aug. 24) that it has approved Visa’s planned acquisition of Plaid. The watchdog ruled that Plaid is only one of many payment initiation services in the U.K., and that Visa will still face sufficient competition from other PIS providers.

ByteDance Investors Behind Oracle Bid for TikTok

Investment firms Sequoia Capital and General Atlantic, which are major investors in TikTok's parent ByteDance, are pushing the firm to sell TikTok's U.S. arm to Oracle instead of rival suitor Microsoft.

Fortnite, China Fears Not Enough to Sour Apple Stock

Apple’s stock hit a new record intraday and closing highs on Monday (Aug. 24) on the NASDAQ Stock Market, even amid controversies like its lawsuit from Epic Games over Fortnite and the potential for Chinese retaliation against the company.

Why All Banking-as-a-Service Platforms Aren’t Created Equal

Banking-as-a-Service platforms are the bridge between bank legacy systems and businesses' need for innovative payments and banking services solutions. Although they share common features, not all BaaS platforms are created equal. Transcard CEO Greg Bloh explains why these differences may matter to financial institutions (FIs) and the corporates they serve.

Swappa CEO: Why reCommerce Marketplaces Are Going Back to School

It’s back-to-school time — and that means it’s time for laptops, desktops and tablets, especially this year. CEO Ben Edwards, of the 10-year-old, $100 million specialty reCommerce company Swappa, tells PYMNTS that the back-to-school season is alive and well for his firm — and is even giving eBay a run for its reconditioned electronics money. Here’s why.

Russell Crowe’s Box Office ‘Win’ — and the Future of Movie Theaters

You have to go way, way back to find any Hollywood movie producer anywhere getting excited over a $4 million weekend box-office haul. But U.S. theaters are crowing over Russell Crowe’s ‘Unhinged’ and its post-COVID reopening performance. Could $4 million really signal the return of the movie theater?