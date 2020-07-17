News

Today In Payments: FBI Probes Twitter Hack; Wirecard Exec Admits Role In Company’s Collapse

In today’s top news, the FBI is investigating the worst security breach in Twitter’s history, and one of the jailed Wirecard executives admitted guilt to fraud and money laundering. Plus, Walgreens and DoorDash have teamed to offer on-demand delivery.

Twitter Hack Of 130+ A-Listers Invites FBI Probe

The FBI is investigating the worst security breach in Twitter’s 14-year history, as hackers commandeered more than 100 high-profile accounts. The attackers seized control of the Twitter accounts of political figures, executives and celebrities, posting tweets promoting a cryptocurrency scam.

Wirecard Exec Admits Role In Company’s Collapse, Attorney Says

One of the unnamed jailed executives in the Wirecard scandal has reportedly admitted guilt to the multi-billion-dollar fraud and money-laundering case. The executive was the CEO of CardSystems Middle East, the largest unit under Wirecard’s command.

Walgreens Teams With DoorDash For On-Demand Delivery

Walgreens has teamed with DoorDash to offer on-demand delivery to its customers. Customers in Atlanta, Chicago and Denver can currently choose from over 2,300 products for delivery.

Instacart Sues Uber-Owned Cornershop

Instacart has filed a lawsuit against grocery delivery company Cornershop, which was recently acquired by Uber, alleging the company used images from Instacart’s product catalog when it opened in the U.S.

New Report: How Alipay Fends Off The Fraudsters

In this month’s AML/KYC Tracker, Victoria Liu Edison, Ant Financial’s chief compliance officer for the Americas, explains how pairing digital know your customer (KYC) procedures with automated counterfeit ID detection programs and biometric authentication can help shut out fraudsters without sacrificing the user experience.

Visa: Contactless Is The Cornerstone For A Reinvented Public Transportation Experience

Mary Kay Bowman, Visa’s head of seller solutions, tells Karen Webster that making the entire public transportation journey a contactless, touchless experience is now a high priority as operators seek to deliver a fast, seamless, efficient and even safer customer — and workforce — experience.

‘Normal’ Isn’t Coming Back To Healthcare Because We Can Do Better

Ryan Krause of healthcare software company Epic Systems tells PYMNTS why the healthcare system can’t and shouldn’t go back to its old ways.

