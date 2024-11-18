AI Verse Tops Human Poetry in Reader Study, Rattling Creative Markets

Artificial intelligence poets are stealing the spotlight, with new research showing their verses outshine human-crafted ones in consumer appeal and often fool readers into thinking real poets pen them.

The new finding in Scientific Reports could signal a market shift for creative commerce industries, where AI’s ability to produce accessible, crowd-pleasing content collides with premium pricing models built around human artistic complexity and expertise.

“If AI evolves enough to start producing persuasive content that is hard to distinguish from human writing, it won’t be smart to try and compete with it,” Bernard Meyer, senior director of comms and creative at Omnisend, told PYMNTS. “Instead, businesses could focus on the raw parts of human creativity that AI simply can’t replicate without real experiences and emotions. This could mean using human creativity to generate unusual or provocative content that falls outside AI’s capabilities.”

The surge in AI-generated creative content is forcing eCommerce companies to rethink content production costs. AI’s ability to produce engaging product descriptions, marketing copy and visuals at scale threatens traditional creative service pricing.

Chaucer vs. AI

In the study, researchers tested ChatGPT against canonical poets from Geoffrey Chaucer to Slyvia Plath, showing 1,634 readers a mix of human and AI poems. The AI versions scored higher on rhythm, beauty and emotional resonance, with readers consistently misidentifying them as human work. When poems were labeled as AI-created, readers rated them lower despite preferring AI’s more straightforward style when judging blind.

The researchers found AI poetry excelled by being more accessible, with clear themes and emotions that resonated with average readers. At the same time, complex human works were often seen as confusing or opaque. This gap between artistic sophistication and market appeal poses new questions for publishers and content creators about balancing creative merit with commercial performance.

Reader expertise made no difference — even those familiar with poetry couldn’t reliably spot AI work, per the study. This suggests that technology has reached a tipping point in creative capability that challenges traditional notions of artistic value.

AI-generated content is becoming harder to spot as machines edge closer to mimicking human creativity. Even on platforms like Substack, some of the most successful newsletters integrate AI tools so seamlessly that readers can’t tell where the human ends and the machine begins.

The trend goes beyond writing. Even Coca-Cola’s AI-generated Christmas commercial stirred debate, with critics calling it a “dystopian nightmare” — a sign of AI’s growing role in media, for better or worse.

Still Room for Debate

However, not everyone is convinced that algorithms are ready to replace human creative teams. Meyer said AI-generated content isn’t yet advanced enough to outperform human creatives.

“It’s often obvious when content is produced by ChatGPT, not to mention that it is also often de-ranked by search engines to the bottom of search results,” he said. “AI is getting better by the day, but I don’t think it will completely replace human copywriters anytime soon. Instead, to preserve the human touch, AI should be treated as a tool that helps with brainstorming and research while employees still control the narrative and the main message of the content.”

Prateek Dixit, co-founder and chief technology officer of Pocket FM, which offers long-form audio streaming with a mix of AI and human interaction, told PYMNTS that AI-generated content excels at efficiency and personalization. Still, human creativity remains vital for authenticity and emotional depth.

“Preserving human perspectives involves focusing on unique storytelling, cultural nuances and emotional resonance that AI might miss,” he said. “We will continue to support this by maintaining a balance between AI-enhanced production and human-driven creative processes.”

