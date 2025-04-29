How an ‘Ears First’ Strategy Turns Conversations Into Client Outcomes

An “ears first” approach to customer conversations yields insights, Boost Payment Solutions Head of Product and Commercialization Zachary Held writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “The Listening Economy: How Customer Conversations Are Transforming Financial Services.”

The most impactful product decisions and customer relationships start with a conversation, not a sales pitch. At Boost, we prioritize an “ears first,” deeply consultative approach to customer conversations. We’ve found the most powerful insights and best relationships come from what customers say they need to solve for, not what we assume.

I recently spoke with a Hong Kong-based merchant that ships computer manufacturing parts to U.S. companies. The firm was exploring trade finance alternatives to prevent delays in shipping and speed up accounts receivables payments. It was a perfect example of a very real challenge: how do international businesses unlock working capital without slowing down operations or waiting weeks for funds?

This question revealed more than just a pain point — it exposed a critical opportunity to rethink card acceptance across borders. Traditionally, commercial cards have been seen as cost-prohibitive for many suppliers, especially those transacting cross-border. After taking the time to sit down with them and analyze the full picture — including the downstream impact of delayed payments — we came up with a package that struck the right balance between payment speed and cost. Using our cross-border payment solution, Boost 100XB, we streamlined the merchant’s global payments in a cost-effective way. By removing friction from international transactions, they could focus on growth — not logistical hurdles. The solution delivered financial value and ensured prompt delivery for their buyer, creating a win-win that deepened their trust in Boost.

Another story I always come back to is when a buyer experienced a disruption after changes to a supplier’s banking information, which temporarily paused their payments. Our team identified the issue and resolved it within 24 hours, transforming what could have been a detrimental experience into a moment of trust. Within weeks, the customer significantly expanded their Boost relationship.

One critical factor to meeting customer needs at scale is putting appropriate KPIs in place to measure broader effectiveness. We primarily focus on two: response time and relationship growth. How quickly can we activate a customer? Did we implement in days, not weeks? How long does it take to respond to inquiries? And although a focus on responsiveness builds trust, the real sign of success comes when that same customer returns a month later and says, “What else can I do with you?” The move from just another solution provider to a trusted partner is the real qualifier of a meaningful customer relationship.

Our approach is the antithesis of a one-size-fits-all solution. While many customers have overlapping pain points, their specific needs are almost always unique. Our ethos has always been to meet customers where they’re at and we spend most of our time thinking about how to build flexibility into our products that allow for scale, while still offering the customization required to meet those needs.

Ultimately, the best advice I can offer is to start the discussion as a consultant, not a salesperson. Your product may be powerful, but it’s your ability to listen, adapt and be flexible that creates lasting partnerships.



