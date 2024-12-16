Google Unveils Enterprise AI Platform With Search and Agents

Google unveiled a platform that provides artificial intelligence agents and AI-powered search to enterprises.

The new Google Agentspace brings together the company’s Gemini AI model and search capabilities and the enterprise’s data, wherever it’s stored, Google said in a Friday (Dec. 13) press release.

“Google Agentspace makes your employees highly productive by helping them accomplish complex tasks that require planning, research, content generation and actions — all with a single prompt,” Saurabh Tiwary, vice president and general manager of Google Cloud AI, said in the release.

The platform will include NotebookLM Plus, a new tool that synthesizes information, uncovers insights, and provides audio summaries and other ways to engage with the enterprise data, according to the release. An early access program is now available.

Google Agentspace also provides a company-branded multimodal search agent that enables information discovery from structured data like tables, unstructured data like documents and emails, and commonly used third-party applications like Google Drive, the release said. Using the company’s information, this search agent delivers conversational assistance, answers to complex questions and proactive suggestions.

The platform also enables the launch of custom AI agents that automate functions like research, content drafting and repetitive tasks, per the release. An early access program is now available. Google Agentspace will soon add the ability to help employees build and tune their own AI agents.

One enterprise customer already using Google Agentspace, Brazilian bank Banco BV, said in the release that the platform is enabling search, assistance and actions across its systems in a secure and compliant way.

AI agents are quietly reshaping industries and automating complex tasks while thinking independently and learning from their environment, PYMNTS reported in October.

It was reported in September that the world’s software giants have been focusing on AI agents, with Microsoft, Salesforce and Workday being among those that have placed agents at the core of their AI plans.

