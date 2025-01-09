Hippocratic AI Debuts App Store for Health-Focused Agents

Healthcare-focused firm Hippocratic AI debuted an app store for its artificial intelligence agents.

The Healthcare AI Agent App Store lets clinicians craft AI agents to bolster patient care and operational efficiency, according to a Thursday (Jan. 9) press release.

“Since the founding of Hippocratic AI, we have believed that the best way to build safe and effective AI is through close collaboration with those delivering care,” Hippocratic AI co-founder and CEO Munjal Shah said in the release. “Until now, this collaboration has primarily been with health systems and payors. Today, with the launch of our AI Agent App Store, we are also directly engaging licensed U.S. clinicians to harness the power of AI. We truly believe that clinicians know best.”

Creating an AI agent can take less than 30 minutes, per the release. Then the clinician creator and Hippocratic AI staff safety test it. Next, clinicians share the revenue that their agents generate when used by Hippocratic’s customers. Clinician creators receive 5% of the base fees as well as 70% of any premium rate set by the creator.

To ensure safety, the company has a three-step process, the release said. First, it makes sure clinicians are licensed before letting them create an AI agent. Then, the agent is tested by the clinician and staff. Finally, further assessments are completed by the company’s network of more than 6,000 nurses and 300 doctors.

Meanwhile, investments in AI-powered medical note-taking apps more than doubled in 2024 as tech giants and startups clambered to tap into the $26 billion AI healthcare market.

Startups working on digital “scribes” for the health sector raised $800 million during the year, compared to $390 million in 2023. Companies are racing to launch AI-powered products designed to make it quicker for doctors to take medical notes and bolster patient interactions.

Last year saw several high-profile product launches by tech companies aimed at easing this issue, like Microsoft’s cloud-based AI solutions for automating paperwork, improving data integration and boosting patient outcomes.

“From AI-powered chatbots handling routine queries to advanced algorithms detecting hidden patterns in medical data, these tools could free up healthcare workers to focus on patient care,” PYMNTS wrote in October.

