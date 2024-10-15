Microsoft’s AI Healthcare Push Aims to Boost Efficiency, Enhance Patient Care

Microsoft’s recent expansion of artificial intelligence capabilities in its healthcare cloud platform signals a shift that could redefine patient care and streamline operations in the healthcare industry.

The tech giant’s move comes as hospitals and clinics grapple with ways to improve care delivery and reduce costs. Industry experts say this digital transformation could cut medical errors and pave the way for data-driven healthcare delivery.

“By automating routine functions such as appointment scheduling, patient registration, and billing processes, AI can alleviate the administrative burden on healthcare workers,” Hamed Akbari, assistant professor of bioengineering at Santa Clara University, told PYMNTS.

Streamlining Administrative Tasks

Microsoft unveiled AI-powered healthcare solutions to streamline workflows, improve data integration, and deliver better outcomes across the medical field. The new offerings include AI models for analyzing diverse medical data, unified data management platforms and customizable Copilot agents for various healthcare tasks.

These advancements extend beyond basic automation. Mika Newton, CEO of xCures, an AI-assisted medical records platform, told PYMNTS that “Advanced tools can help aggregate, structure, and synthesize information from electronic medical records (EMRs) and health information networks, enabling quick, accessible insights without time-intensive manual data entry or retrieval.”

For healthcare workers, this could mean less time buried in paperwork and more time with patients. Sara Mathew, Associate Director of Research & Operations Administration at Weill Cornell Medicine, told PYMNTS that AI could even assist with routine queries, freeing up staff to address more acute patient needs.

The impact of these changes could be substantial. Akbari said, “AI-powered chatbots can effectively manage patient inquiries, allowing staff to dedicate their time to more critical patient care responsibilities. Furthermore, AI systems can assist in managing electronic health records (EHRs), enhancing data accuracy and improving patient privacy for those who may be uncomfortable sharing their information with others.”

Newton added that AI can address “the labor-intensive and time-consuming preauthorization process in hospitals undertaken by administrative staff. By automating and streamlining this workflow, AI can reduce delays and the risk of procedure or surgery cancellations, benefiting both hospitals and insurers.”

Enhancing Diagnostic Capabilities

The impact of AI in healthcare reaches beyond administrative efficiencies. Newton said that AI-assisted diagnostic tools can analyze vast amounts of medical data, “identifying patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed” and supporting healthcare professionals in making informed clinical decisions.

Mathew added that this technology could enable “earlier disease detection and stratifying data by factors such as race, gender, age, and ZIP Code,” potentially improving health outcomes for underserved populations.

This integration of data could lead to more personalized and effective treatment plans. “The use of AI to summarize and contextualize medical data enables clinicians to focus on personalized treatment plans that are evidence-based and tailored to the patient’s unique needs, leading to better care outcomes and, in many cases, a quicker path to recovery,” Newton said.

Mathew sees this as an opportunity to address healthcare disparities: “This data can help hospitals and healthcare systems prioritize underserved populations for screenings and interventions, ensuring that at-risk groups are identified and treated more quickly. As a result, AI can help reduce barriers to care, improve access in historically marginalized communities, and contribute to more equitable health outcomes nationwide.”

The integration of AI into healthcare is challenging. Privacy concerns top the list, with experts emphasizing the need for robust data protection measures.

“Protecting this data while ensuring it is de-identified and used responsibly is essential,” Newton said, adding, “Like any other healthcare data system, AI-powered platforms must be protected to ensure patient confidentiality, and safeguards are needed to prevent data breaches or misuse of sensitive health information.”

Akbari pointed out additional complexities: “There is a risk of bias in AI algorithms, which could lead to disparities in treatment outcomes across different demographic groups.” He added, “The utilization of patient data for training AI models necessitates robust safeguards to protect sensitive information and ensure compliance with privacy regulations, such as HIPAA.”

The potential benefits are substantial. Newton said that AI could help create a more cohesive treatment plan by “integrating notes from various care team members.” He adds that AI can “process discharge summaries, simplifying post-discharge instructions and creating reminders for follow-up appointments to enhance continuity of care.”

On the diagnostic front, Akbari suggests that AI could detect conditions that aren’t visible to the human eye, leading to earlier interventions and better outcomes. He notes, “The application of machine learning algorithms to analyze extensive medical datasets can reveal patterns and insights that may not be readily apparent to clinicians.”

For patients, the successful implementation of AI in healthcare could mean more personalized care, faster diagnoses, and improved health outcomes. For healthcare providers, it could lead to reduced administrative burdens, more time for patient interaction, and powerful new tools for clinical decision-making.

As Akbari puts it, the ultimate goal is clear: “These advancements can help extend healthcare access to underserved populations who may lack access to advanced medical facilities.” If realized, this could represent a significant step toward more equitable and effective healthcare delivery.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.