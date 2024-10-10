Microsoft Unveils New Healthcare AI Models and AI Agent Service

Microsoft has added several new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered capabilities to its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.

These additions are designed to connect care experiences, enhance team collaboration, empower healthcare workers, and provide clinical and operational insights, the company said in a Thursday (Oct. 10) press release.

“Microsoft’s AI-powered solutions are helping lead these efforts by streamlining workflows, improving data integration, and utilizing AI to deliver better outcomes for healthcare professionals, researchers and scientists, payors, providers, MedTech developer and ultimately the patients they all serve,” Joe Petro, corporate vice president, healthcare and life sciences solutions and platforms at Microsoft, said in the release.

The new offerings include healthcare AI models that enable healthcare organizations to integrate and analyze diverse data types, including medical imaging, genomics and clinical records, according to the release.

Microsoft also said Thursday that healthcare data solutions in Microsoft Fabric are now generally available, providing a unified AI-powered platform that enables users from healthcare organizations to access, manage and act on data.

A third new offering unveiled Thursday is the public preview of healthcare agent service in Copilot Studio. Microsoft said in the release that organizations can use this service to build Copilot agents for appointment scheduling, clinical trial matching, patient triaging and other healthcare-related tasks.

“We are at inflection point where AI breakthroughs are fundamentally changing the way we work and live,” Petro said in the release. “Across the broader healthcare and life sciences industry, these advancements are dramatically enhancing patient care and also rekindling the joy of practicing medicine for clinicians.”

The generative AI market for healthcare is projected to reach $22 billion by 2032, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and AI-ID collaboration, “Generative AI Can Elevate Health and Revolutionize Healthcare.”

The technology is reshaping providers’ diagnostics, treatment plans and delivery of care, as well as expanding researchers’ capabilities and accelerating drug discovery and diagnostics, the report found.

Billion-dollar investments are driving an AI surge in healthcare, PYMNTS reported in August.

In another, separate development announced Thursday, healthcare AI firm Suki said it raised $70 million in new funding to invest in development of its products, including its AI-powered voice assistant used by clinicians.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.