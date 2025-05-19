CrediLinq Raises $8.5 Million to Expand Embedded Finance Platform to US

CrediLinq raised $8.5 million in a Series A funding round to accelerate the geographic expansion of its artificial intelligence-powered embedded finance platform.

The expansion will start with the United States and then add the United Kingdom and Australia, the Singapore-headquartered company said in a Monday (May 19) press release.

CrediLinq currently operates in Southeast Asia and enables B2B platforms to offer financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that transact on those platforms, according to the release.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for CrediLinq as we accelerate the growth of embedded finance globally, helping platforms empower digital native [SMBs] with flexible, transparent and more seamless access to capital,” CrediLinq founder and Group CEO Deep Singh said in the release.

To support its expansion into new markets, the company will hire senior sales, marketing, product and tech talent, according to the release.

It will also invest in enhancing its technology stack, with a focus on AI-led credit algorithms that use the SMB’s real-time digital footprint to reduce non-performing loans as well as agentic workflows that will drive efficiency, the release said.

Mark Munoz, managing partner at OM/VC, which co-led the funding round, said in the release that many of CrediLinq’s users have reported “consistent, immediate ROI from their crediting platforms, underscoring the value that CrediLinq is delivering at scale.”

Jon Soburg, managing partner at MS&AD Ventures, which co-led the round, said CrediLinq’s “focus on embedding credit within digital workflows is exactly what today’s rapidly evolving digital economy demands.”

Firms are recognizing the value that embedded finance and payment acceptance features can provide in growing their business, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Carat from Fiserv collaboration, “Business Platform Survey: Why Embedded Finance is the Next Big Bet.”

The report found that 74% percent of marketplaces find embedded finance features highly important to their innovation strategies.

Many individuals, microbusinesses and small businesses use embedded lending, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa, “The Embedded Lending Opportunity: U.S. Edition.”

This report found that embedded lending promises users convenient, streamlined access to financing for specific expenses from within merchant, business and other platforms. It also found that those who have used this type of lending in the past are likely to have strong interest in switching providers to access these options.

