P&G Takes Its AI Scrap Killer Global
Procter & Gamble is expanding an artificial intelligence (AI) quality inspection system across its manufacturing operations worldwide, turning a tool that proved itself on individual lines into standard equipment for the whole company. The system, built with Siemens, inspects every product in real time at full line speed and has cut scrap by 10-20%, depending on the product, the companies said in a Sept. 16 announcement. New deployments can be commissioned five to 10 times faster than the traditional vision systems they replace.