Finastra Sells Treasury Business to Private Equity Firm Apax

Financial software firm Finastra is selling its treasury and capital management business.

The deal, announced Monday (May 19), will see the unit (TCM) go to an affiliate of private equity advisory firm Apax Partners, which will operate it as a standalone business.

“This sale marks an important milestone for Finastra that will help further launch our next phase of growth with a focused suite of mission-critical financial services software,” Chris Walters, CEO at Finastra, said in a news release.

“It will provide capital to accelerate our strategy and reinvest in our core business, while providing our award-winning TCM platform with the backing of an experienced, long-term technology investor to support its continued success moving forward,” Walters added.

According to the release, TCM works with more than 340 financial institutions to assist with risk management, regulatory compliance and capital markets operations. By working with Apax, TCM will be able to invest further in new product development, marketing and technology infrastructure, such as bolstering the company’s cloud offering, the release added.

In other treasury management news, PYMNTS wrote last week about the importance of liquidity management in the face of tariff-related uncertainty.

“For treasurers, the foundation of effective liquidity management can frequently start with a clear, reliable view of where cash is and where it’s going,” that report said. “But today, it’s not enough to project next quarter’s inflows and outflows with static spreadsheets and last year’s assumptions.”

Treasurers are adopting dynamic forecasting models that extend 13 weeks or longer and employ real-time data inputs across departments.

“These forecasts aren’t just projections — they’re strategic tools designed to simulate multiple scenarios,” PYMNTS wrote. “What happens if a major client delays payment by 30 days? What if supplier costs rise by 15% overnight? Stress-testing different variables allows treasurers to map out contingency plans in advance.”

Forecasting is not about being right, but being prepared. Medium-sized firms are learning that relying too much on a single banking partner or funding source is a risk in uncertain times.

“Companies get in trouble in cycles like this, especially if they’re thinly capitalized,” Ingo Payments CEO Drew Edwards told PYMNTS.

There has been a particular surge in interest in alternative financing, especially among companies in capital-intensive sectors like retail, logistics and manufacturing.

“There’s a lot of change going on, and it all centers around working capital,” David Bork, senior vice president, Boost 100 Business Development at Boost Payment Solutions, said in an interview with PYMNTS earlier this month.



