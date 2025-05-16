3 Ways Mid-Sized Treasurers Are Managing Liquidity Amidst Uncertainty

Highlights Amid economic volatility, mid-sized companies are elevating treasury operations from back-office support to a core strategic function, focusing on cash visibility, resilience and flexible funding to navigate cash flow gaps and uncertainty. Treasurers are shifting from static planning to dynamic, stress-tested cash flow models while exploring alternative, non-bank financing solutions to diversify funding sources and extend working capital. Adoption of treasury management systems and AI-powered tools is enabling real-time insights, redefining treasury’s role as a strategic partner in enterprise planning.

In a financial environment defined by unpredictability, mid-sized companies are feeling the pinch. Supply chain disruptions, shifting interest rates, inflationary pressure and global geopolitical instability have combined to transform liquidity management from a back-office function into a strategic imperative.

For corporate treasurers at mid-sized firms, the mission is clear: maintain cash visibility, build resilience and ensure continuous access to funding. But how?

While large corporations can often rely on deep reserves, expansive credit lines and complex hedging strategies, mid-sized organizations have less margin for error.

PYMNTS Intelligence in the May edition of the 2025 Certainty Project revealed that firms facing higher uncertainty often resort to financing out of necessity, primarily to manage cash flow gaps.

But uncertainty isn’t going away, and mid-sized treasury teams aren’t waiting for stability. They’re taking the initiative and building back-office systems and strategies that thrive despite volatility.

Whether it’s by forecasting more intelligently, funding more flexibly or acting more swiftly through tech, a rising generation of treasury leaders are proving that resilience is a mindset as much as a metric.

The Rise of Dynamic, Stress-Tested Cash Flow Strategies

For treasurers, the foundation of effective liquidity management can frequently start with a clear, reliable view of where cash is and where it’s going. But today, it’s not enough to project next quarter’s inflows and outflows with static spreadsheets and last year’s assumptions.

Treasurers are adopting dynamic forecasting models that extend 13 weeks or longer and incorporate real-time data inputs across departments. These forecasts aren’t just projections — they’re strategic tools designed to simulate multiple scenarios. What happens if a major client delays payment by 30 days? What if supplier costs rise by 15% overnight? Stress-testing different variables allows treasurers to map out contingency plans in advance.

Forecasting isn’t about being right; it’s about being prepared. Mid-sized firms are learning that over-reliance on a single banking partner or funding source is a liability in uncertain times.

“Companies get in trouble in cycles like this, especially if they’re thinly capitalized,” Ingo Payments CEO Drew Edwards told PYMNTS.

In particular, interest has begun to surge in alternative financing, especially among firms in capital-intensive sectors like retail, logistics and manufacturing.

“There’s a lot of change going on, and it all centers around working capital,” David Bork, senior vice president, Boost 100 Business Development at Boost Payment Solutions, told PYMNTS.

Non-bank lenders are stepping in with flexible structures that prioritize speed and simplicity over the red tape of traditional credit underwriting. PYMNTS Intelligence found that companies with more stable operations tend to use credit as a growth lever. They’re more willing to explore nontraditional funding routes like embedded lending.

“What we’re seeing, not just on the small business front but also with larger companies, is the utilization of credit products to extend working capital and optimize spending,” Priority CEO Tom Priore told PYMNTS.

The Data Difference in 21st Century Treasury Operations

Technology adoption is rapidly accelerating among mid-sized treasurers, and for good reason. Legacy systems, siloed spreadsheets and manual reconciliation simply can’t keep pace with modern liquidity demands.

“People used to think the ERP (enterprise resource planning) was the center of the CFO’s office. But the reality is, many large companies that have gone on acquisition sprees have multiple ERP systems, making it difficult to centralize financial data,” Matt Carey, senior vice president, office of the CFO at FIS, told PYMNTS.

Against this backdrop, the adoption of treasury management systems (TMS) can do more than digitize workflows. By integrating seamlessly with ERPs, banking portals, and AP/AR systems, they allow treasurers to make faster, data-driven decisions. Additionally, AI-powered analytics are entering the mix. Some mid-sized firms are experimenting with predictive algorithms to anticipate cash shortages, identify working capital inefficiencies, and optimize investment allocations.

What ties these approaches together is a broader shift in the role of treasury within mid-sized organizations. No longer just stewards of cash, treasurers are emerging as strategic partners who help shape enterprise risk management, capital allocation and long-term financial planning.



