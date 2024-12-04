Understanding the Rich Treasury Data Needed to Unlock Trapped Liquidity

Not all data is created equally. And for 21st century finance and treasury teams attempting to navigate today’s atypical and dynamic economic environment, it’s not just about having data — it’s about having the right data.

Still, the rise of digital finance tools means finance teams now have more data than they know what to do with. Transaction records, cash flow metrics, sales projections; it’s all there in a slew of spreadsheets and dashboards. But quantity doesn’t equal quality.

The challenge lies in aggregating and analyzing this data in a manner that generates actionable insights. Rich treasury data, after all, shouldn’t just show a business where the cash is — it should help CFOs and treasury teams understand where it should be.

Global corporations can frequently have billions of dollars in “trapped liquidity,” a term that refers to funds that are inaccessible or inefficiently utilized due to geographical, regulatory or operational constraints. This increasingly limits the ability of these enterprises to do things like invest in innovation, pay down debt or optimize working capital.

Not all data comes from trustworthy sources, either. Manual processes are notorious for introducing errors, and this problem can be exacerbated by a patchwork of siloed systems. Many organizations can rely on legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, disparate treasury management systems (TMS) and regional banking infrastructures, creating data visibility gaps.

As global challenges mount, the importance of understanding and managing treasury data is likely to only grow. However, next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, digital payments and even blockchain are helping finance and treasury teams not just create value but enable their firms to compete in an increasingly 24/7, real-time world.

The Untapped Potential of Data-Rich Systems in Corporate Finance

Treasury data provides a critical lens into liquidity management. This includes data on cash positions, payment flows, working capital metrics and foreign exchange exposures. Organizations can work to align their data strategies with business goals, ideally so that treasury and finance can work in tandem as a strategic partner to the broader enterprise.

A PYMNTS Intelligence report, “The Platform Business Data Readiness Survey: How Real-Time Data Can Drive Growth,” created in collaboration with Fiserv, examines the growing importance of data readiness for businesses aiming to optimize operations and unlock market potential.

Advanced analytics tools powered by AI are increasingly being seen as a solution. These tools can aggregate data from multiple systems, apply predictive modeling to forecast cash needs, and even automate recommendations for optimizing liquidity across regions.

“AI and real-time enriched data represent a leap forward,” Sherri Haymond, co-president, global partnerships at Mastercard, told PYMNTS.

As treasury functions evolve, the focus is shifting from transactional to strategic, moving beyond just static reporting to leverage real-time data to drive decisions.

“Many treasurers are thinking, ‘Well, how can I extract that last ounce of juice from my financial ecosystem?’” Ambrish Bansal, global head of liquidity and cash concentration products for the Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions business, told PYMNTS.

In a world where financial flexibility often determines market leadership, the ability to access and deploy trapped liquidity efficiently can mean the difference between stagnation and growth.

The Future of Treasury Data

A company can have billions in its cash reserves and still face liquidity shortages if those funds aren’t available in the right place, at the right time.

PYMNTS Intelligence’s study, “The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in Technology,” a collaboration with Citi, found that within the technology sector alone, 92% of treasurers believe increasing their involvement with other departments would improve cash flow predictability.

One of the core challenges in treasury management is the lack of standardization in financial messaging. Historically, varying formats across banks, geographies and systems have created inefficiencies and fragmented data sets.

As the March 2025 adoption deadline for the ISO 20022 message format nears for Federal Reserve banks, the global messaging standard for financial transactions is poised to significantly enhance the quality, accessibility and utility of treasury data.

PYMNTS has written previously about how the maximum efficiencies of data and messaging standardization can only be realized when everyone’s on board. As banks and financial institutions worldwide transition to this unified framework, corporate treasurers are likely to gain access to richer, more structured data that can drive smarter liquidity management and operational efficiency.

For companies willing to invest in this strategic capability, the rewards could be transformative.