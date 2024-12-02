Treasurers Step Into Spotlight as Strategic Backbone of 21st Century Businesses

In the corridors of power that govern corporate strategy, treasurers have long worked in relative obscurity.

Their desks are often buried in spreadsheets, their emails filled with queries about cash positions, liquidity forecasts and hedging strategies. But as economic uncertainty persists and businesses race toward digital transformation, the treasurer is quietly emerging as a central figure — a nexus of financial precision, risk management and growth strategy.

That’s according to many of the experts PYMNTS spoke to for the B2B Payments: Outlook 2030 event, who collectively stressed that in an era defined by economic volatility, regulatory complexities and accelerating digital transformation, the corporate treasurer’s role has evolved far beyond its traditional scope.

Involving treasurers in decision-making can help unlock financial expertise that enhances liquidity management, mitigates risks, drives operational efficiency and ensures access to capital.

After all, a key element of any business success lies in cross-functional support and the treasury function’s holistic view of the company’s financial health enables them to act as strategic partners, ensuring that business objectives are achieved with precision and resilience.

From navigating economic volatility to unlocking growth opportunities grounded in financial acumen and enhancing risk management and compliance while leading digital transformation, the treasurer is emerging as the unsung hero of the back office, and one of the most important, frequently untapped, strategic assets a business might have.

Navigating Economic Volatility While Unlocking Growth

The global economy has become a gauntlet of unpredictability. Inflation remains stubbornly high in many regions, supply chain disruptions continue to ripple through industries, and geopolitical tensions inject a layer of risk that no business can afford to ignore. In this environment, real-time financial precision is no longer a luxury — it’s becoming a necessity.

“The market is evolving, and institutions need tools that can evolve with it,” Norman Marraccini, senior vice president of products and services at FIS, told PYMNTS.

Treasurers are harnessing advanced tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver up-to-the-minute insights into their organizations’ financial health. These technologies can help allow them to monitor cash flow across global operations, forecast liquidity needs with uncanny accuracy and react instantly to emerging risks.

And while many executives focus on topline growth, treasurers can be relied upon for ensuring the bottom line of a business remains robust. Their unique position within the organization helps give them a bird’s-eye view of financial operations, enabling them to identify inefficiencies, unlock trapped capital, and align financial resources with strategic priorities.

“Many treasurers are thinking, ‘Well, how can I extract that last ounce of juice from my financial ecosystem?’” Ambrish Bansal, global head of Liquidity and Cash Concentration Products for the Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions business, told PYMNTS.

“I see the role of treasury becoming more central to [the enterprise’s] business strategy, to the growth strategy, to the expansion strategy,” Bansal said.

Leading Business Transformation From the Back Office

The digital revolution sweeping through industries is redefining the treasurer’s role. As organizations adopt digital-first strategies, treasurers are often at the forefront, championing initiatives that enhance operational efficiency and financial visibility.

“The treasury function has definitely increased in importance, and has definitely been enhanced in terms of the versatility that needs to be looked into,” Ole Matthiessen, global head of cash management at Germany’s Deutsche Bank, told PYMNTS in an interview.

From automating accounts payable and receivable processes to even deploying blockchain solutions, treasurers are driving innovations that can ripple across the enterprise. They are also instrumental in implementing tools that integrate with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, ensuring that financial data flows seamlessly across departments.

“Traditionally, a lot of time was spent just gathering data,” Albert Acevedo, senior vice president of treasury services at Priority, told PYMNTS. By embedding business intelligence (BI) tools, companies can access faster, deeper information. These tools not only aggregate data for trend analysis but also provide insights into specific departments or transactions, allowing businesses to make informed decisions swiftly.

A key area of focus is combating financial crime. With sophisticated analytics tools, treasurers are more and more able to detect anomalies in payment flows that could indicate fraud or money laundering. They are also collaborating closely with IT departments to fortify defenses against cyberattacks, particularly those targeting payment systems and sensitive financial data.

Despite their growing influence, many treasurers remain an untapped resource within their organizations. According to PYMNTS Intelligence, a full 77% of treasurers believe that at least one department in their organization would benefit from closer collaboration with them.

Within healthcare alone, more than 3 in 4 treasurers (76%) report at least one barrier to collaboration.

But businesses that recognize the strategic potential of the treasury function, the benefits can be profound. As PYMNTS Intelligence has found, ultimately, treasurers with high levels of influence are far more likely to report that their companies have predictable cash flows, expect revenue to increase and are agile in responding to shifting marking conditions.

As businesses navigate the complexities of the modern economy, the treasurer is no longer just the keeper of cash. They are the architect of the future. And perhaps it’s time they receive their due recognition.