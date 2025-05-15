Mining the Insights Hidden in Your Customers’ Payment Inquiries

Pursue clarity rather than complexity in customer conversations, Worldpay SVP, Go to Market Global Enterprise Maria Prados writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “The Listening Economy: How Customer Conversations Are Transforming Financial Services.”

One of the most thought-provoking questions I’ve heard from a top customer lately was this: “How do I know if offering a new payment method will actually increase my sales — or will it just add more complexity to my operations?”

It’s a deceptively simple question. On the surface, it’s about choice. But at its core, it’s about making confident, data-informed decisions in an increasingly complex payment landscape. And it’s a conversation we’re having more frequently across industries — from retailers and airlines to subscription services and digital platforms.

At Worldpay, we view customer conversations as a powerful signal. They tell us where the pain points are, what keeps merchants up at night, and — most importantly — how their own customers are changing. We don’t just listen to merchants. We help them listen better to their customers, too.

In this particular conversation, we took a step back and reframed the original question: What does your customer expect when they click “pay”? What removes friction? What builds trust? The answers differ depending on the vertical and the market, but the strategy is consistent — match payments to behaviors, not just markets.

That means looking beyond what’s trending and focusing on what’s transforming. We brought data to the table, broken down by region, payment method, device and checkout context. We showed that in some countries, digital wallets are now the default. In others, account-to-account payments are surging. And we layered that with insights into how emerging generations shop and how payment preferences shift in-store versus online.

Together, we mapped a smarter expansion strategy. Not “add everything,” but “add what works.” We prioritized payment methods with high usage, strong conversion rates and clear operational feasibility. By narrowing focus, not only did we help them improve performance, but we also reduced internal strain on their payments and fraud teams.

The impact was immediate. Not just in performance metrics like authorization uplift and reduced payment costs, but in something less quantifiable: confidence. Our client felt more prepared, proactive and in control of their global payments roadmap. And that strengthened our relationship in a meaningful way.

This approach drives how we’re helping clients build more resilient global businesses. We use metrics that go beyond revenue. Yes, we look at authorization rates, decline codes, fraud ratios and payment mix. But we also measure time to market, operational lift and shopper satisfaction. These signals show us whether a payments strategy will be sustainable — not just successful.

A particularly memorable example came from a luxury retailer looking to expand across Asia. Initially, there was skepticism around integrating QR-code payment options like Alipay and WeChat Pay. “Is this a must-have?” they asked. The data said yes — and not just for Chinese shoppers. QR-based payments were trending across Asia and even influencing other global markets.

We piloted the solution in key stores catering to international travelers. The result? A double-digit increase in conversion at checkout, more cross-border volume and a brand moment that resonated deeply with their target demographic.

What that story reinforces is something we see across verticals: the lines are blurring. Shoppers expect consistency between channels and geographies. They expect payment methods to reflect their lives — not just where they are, but who they are. And businesses that listen and act on those expectations are the ones pulling ahead.

So, what’s the best advice I’d give to financial institutions and global merchants alike? Don’t chase complexity. Instead, pursue clarity.

Start with your customer conversations — but bring data, context and curiosity into the room. Listen not just to what’s being said, but to what’s being asked beneath the surface. What they’re really looking for is insight, guidance and a partner who understands the difference between noise and signal.

At Worldpay, that’s exactly the space we aim to occupy. We’re not just powering transactions. We’re building relationships and helping our customers unlock new value from every single one.



