Top 10 Banking, Payments and Financial Fraud Films for Memorial Day

As Memorial Day approaches, kick off your summer blockbuster season with a binge-worthy lineup of films that dive deep into the wild, weird and sometimes tragic world of banking, payments and financial fraud. From true tales of Wall Street excess to comedies about offshore shell companies, these movies show money does make the world go round — sometimes in circles that land you in jail.

These aren’t just dry economic lessons; they’re high-stakes dramas, chilling true-crime accounts and even dark comedies that expose the pitfalls of power, greed and deception.

Prepare to witness fortunes made and lost, reputations shattered and the thin line between legitimate business and criminals.

Here are our picks for the 10 best (and occasionally worst) films about finance, fraud and the follies of the moneyed class.

‘Dog Day Afternoon’ (1975)

Al Pacino stars as Sonny, a desperate man whose attempt to rob a Brooklyn bank spirals into a media circus and a tense hostage standoff. Sidney Lumet’s gritty, humanist direction turns what could be a standard heist into a raw, almost documentary-style exploration of motivation, identity and the chaos of real-life crime. The film is as much about personal struggle and social commentary as it is about the mechanics of a bank robbery, making it a classic that’s both tense and unexpectedly tender.

‘The Big Short’ (2015)

This Oscar-winning drama turns the 2008 financial crisis into a fast-paced, darkly comic exposé. Christian Bale, Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling play eccentric outsiders who see the housing bubble for what it is — and bet against it. Director Adam McKay uses fourth wall-breaking asides and celebrity cameos to make complex financial instruments like CDOs and credit default swaps understandable, while skewering the greed and ignorance that led to global catastrophe.

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013)

Martin Scorsese’s riotous black comedy chronicles the rise and fall of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), a stockbroker whose firm, Stratton Oakmont, is a temple to excess, fraud and debauchery. The film is a three-hour rollercoaster of pump-and-dump schemes, money laundering and wild parties, offering a cautionary tale about the corrosive power of unchecked greed.

‘Margin Call’ (2011)

Set over a single tense night at a Wall Street investment bank on the brink of the 2008 collapse, this thriller finds a junior analyst discovering the firm’s impending doom. As executives scramble to save themselves, the film delivers a sobering, almost clinical look at the human cost of financial disaster, with a stellar ensemble cast and sharp, realistic dialogue.

‘Rogue Trader’ (1999)

Ewan McGregor stars as Nick Leeson, the derivatives trader whose unchecked risk-taking and fraudulent cover-ups led to the collapse of Barings Bank. The film is a cautionary tale of hubris, lack of oversight and the dangers of letting one man control both the front and back offices of a financial institution.

‘The Laundromat’ (2019)

Steven Soderbergh’s satirical take on the Panama Papers scandal follows Meryl Streep’s widow as she uncovers the shadowy world of shell companies and offshore tax evasion. Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas are delightfully slimy as the real-life lawyers behind Mossack Fonseca. The film is both a primer on money laundering and a darkly comic look at how the rich hide their wealth.

‘Boiler Room’ (2000)

A young college dropout (Giovanni Ribisi) finds success at a Long Island brokerage firm — only to discover it’s a den of pump-and-dump scams. Inspired by real-life penny stock frauds, the film is a high-octane morality play about ambition, greed and the cost of easy money.

‘Inside Job’ (2010)

This Oscar-winning documentary, narrated by Matt Damon, lays bare the systemic corruption and conflicts of interest that led to the 2008 financial crisis. Through interviews with bankers, politicians and academics, it exposes the tangled web of deregulation, greed and fraud that crashed the global economy.

‘Money Monster’ (2016)

George Clooney plays a bombastic financial TV host taken hostage live on air by a desperate investor (Jack O’Connell) who lost everything on a bad tip. Julia Roberts co-stars as the show’s producer. The film is a tense, media-savvy thriller that explores the human toll of financial speculation and the blurred lines between entertainment and news.

‘Crypto’ (2019)

A Wall Street anti-money laundering analyst (Beau Knapp) returns to his upstate hometown and uncovers a web of corruption and digital currency fraud. While not a critical darling, the film is notable for its focus on the intersection of cryptocurrency, banking compliance and small-town intrigue — a rare entry in the genre.

Honorable Mentions

“The Accountant” (2016): Ben Affleck as a math savant who uncooks the books for criminal clients.

“The Informant!” (2009): Matt Damon as a whistleblower in a price-fixing scandal.

“American Hustle” (2013): Con artists and FBI agents entangle in a web of bribery and fraud.

“Arbitrage” (2012): Richard Gere as a hedge fund magnate hiding a deadly secret.



