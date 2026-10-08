AI Agents Wake Up $1.6 Trillion in Sleepy Bank Deposits

Highlights
AI agents could move household cash from accounts paying 0.1% into accounts paying 3.3% to 5%.
JPMorgan Chase’s Smart Cash tool aims to move client money automatically between checking accounts and higher-yielding brokerage products.
Among AI power users, 37% rely on AI as their main tool for managing money, PYMNTS Intelligence found.
JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo hold about $1.6 trillion in deposits that pay no interest, the Financial Times reported. That money tends to stay put because moving it takes time. Artificial intelligence (AI) agents could remove that friction.
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