B2B Payments

Bracing Mid-Market Firms For Financing Volatility

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Mid-Market Firms Brace For Financing Volatility

Post-financial crisis, an influx of alternative lending players emerged to accelerate business finance digitization and expand choices for borrowers. In many ways, it was great news for small businesses, whose owners sought ways to obtain a loan in the same digital-native ways they sought financing as individuals, and needed more options as traditional lenders pulled back from the SMB market.

The alternative finance boom impacted middle-market corporate borrowers, too, but in different ways. While access to capital can be the largest barrier to overcome for many small businesses, for the mid-market, many of the biggest challenges occur as a result of so much choice in providers and financing products on the market today.

And the challenges don’t stop after financing has been issued, either. According to Cerebro Capital Founder and CEO Matt Bjonerud, middle-market corporations can struggle to manage the loans they already have, a point of friction likely to ramp up as a result of current market volatility.

In a recent conversation with PYMNTS, Bjonerud noted that optimizing the matchmaking process between middle-market corporate borrowers and lenders means not just making connections based on loan values and risk appetites, but also keeping in mind how the entire lifecycle of a corporate loan is managed, with data-driven processes being key.

Overwhelming Choice

While choice is important for any borrower, the influx of players in the corporate lending market following the 2008 financial crisis made it more difficult for mid-market corporates to ensure that they make an appropriate choice of loan product and service provider.

According to Bjonerud, the sheer volume of choice between traditional and alternative providers can be overwhelming, and can make managing loans a challenge for mid-market borrowers.

“One thing that has driven a lot of variants in loan terms in the market over the last 10 years is that after the recession, there was a tremendous expansion of non-bank lenders servicing the middle market,” he said, noting that these alternative players make up about one-third of total mid-market loan volumes in the U.S. today. “It’s the result of having so many more private credit funds and private lenders in the space, offering mezzanine loans, asset loans, cash flow loans and more.”

Bjonerud said there are an estimated 1,500 lenders currently covering the middle-market corporate borrower segment, making it “extremely difficult and time-consuming” for businesses to sift through the choice of lenders, each with unique risk appetites, loan terms and target borrowers.

Finding the right loan product is only part of the middle-market borrowing puzzle. Once financing has been secured, managing existing loans remains a headache for many firms, said Bjonerud.

Sudden Disruption

“Loan agreements can be very complex,” Bjonerud said. “They can be hundreds of pages long, a lot of fine print, and typically there are financial covenants, which essentially are financial tests the banks require to be passed every month or quarter.”

There are also often non-financial covenants, such as restrictions on mergers and acquisitions or other investment activities. Often, these covenants are managed in Excel spreadsheets, if at all, and as a result can be the part of the borrowing process that most trips up mid-market corporates.

When markets are as volatile as they are today, lenders can use even non-financial covenants to restructure debt, meaning mid-market corporates face a greater risk of facing a loan restructuring or being forced to exchange a portion of their debt for equity.

“When there is stress in the economy and crisis like the one we’re in, banks need to find ways to protect their portfolio,” explained Bjonerud. “This results in digging through loan agreements and covenants of borrowers to find any excuse to come back to the table to renegotiate and strike a better deal: take more collateral, or make other changes before things get bad.”

This means a lender can restructure a loan even if a borrower hasn’t missed any payments. Bjonerud recalled one middle-market firm that turned to Cerebro Capital after having a particularly negative experience with a traditional lender, which discovered the borrower has missed a reporting deadline by eight days and used that finding to take control of the borrowing company.

“This is a huge deal,” said Bjonerud, who noted that it’s important for automated and data-driven FinTechs to not only help mid-market firms find loans with the most appropriate terms, but to also support the management of that loan through its lifecycle to prevent such occurrences in a volatile market.

Lessons Learned

Wielding technology is an important part of middle-market corporates’ ability to overcome some of their biggest borrowing challenges. With pandemic-fueled market instability, many borrowers are likely facing a wakeup call regarding their legacy loan management strategies, which no longer protect them during times of market turmoil.

“Many middle-market firms were caught flat-footed,” said Bjonerud of the current disruption. “They did not have any type of additional revolver or line-of-credit capacity.”

As a result, borrowing behavior could change in the long term. Bjonerud predicted that mid-market firms may begin positing themselves to ensure they have access to more capital than they need. At the same time, data-driven technologies will enable borrowers and lenders to more quickly connect and more effectively mitigate risk.

The current climate is also fueling the formation of a mid-market lending ecosystem to better support participants and help borrowers not only understand what’s happening in the economy, but also to understand how those events impact their particular businesses.

“People today don’t always have good processes in place to reach out to lender networks and evaluate how the markets are changing,” said Bjonerud. “They can see these things happening in the news, but they have no idea what that means for their specific company. They’ll start using data-driven processes and technology to obtain a better understanding of the market.”

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

Gig workers were already on track to become roughly half of the U.S. workforce in 2019. Now, gig work is taking on critical new importance as the U.S. economy and millions of unemployed Americans navigate the effects of COVID-19. Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and her guests, Payoneer CEO Scott Galit, Wonolo VP of Supply Monica Plaza, and Roadie Founder & CEO Marc Gorlin, for a virtual live panel discussion about the expanding gig economy, how it will play out across industries in 2020, and the systems and services needed to support a surge in remote workers.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy
6.9K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Working On Bankruptcy Plan

What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal' What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal'
5.4K
Coronavirus

The Great Reopening 101: What We Know About The Phased Return To ‘Normal’ So Far

4.4K
Digital Onboarding

Securing The Bank’s Digital Front Door

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers
4.2K
Security & Fraud

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers

bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B
3.4K
B2B Payments

Lawmakers Call For Marijuana SMB Inclusion In Next Stimulus Package

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines
3.1K
Travel Payments

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines

bitcoin bitcoin
3.0K
Cryptocurrency

Purse Shut, And The Case For Bitcoin Fades (A Bit More)

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
2.8K
eCommerce

Vroom CEO: Giving The Auto Industry A Long Overdue Digital Tune-Up

coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES
2.8K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Deal On New PPP Funding Near

shake shack, Union Square Hospitality Group, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) shake shack, Union Square Hospitality Group, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
2.8K
Loans

Shake Shack Decides To Give Back $10M PPP Loan

Uber, Uber Connect, Uber Direct, last-mile delivery, groceries, necessities, friends and family, coronavirus Uber, Uber Connect, Uber Direct, last-mile delivery, groceries, necessities, friends and family, coronavirus
2.7K
Delivery

Uber Expands Delivery Options

Bangladesh, garment workers, coronavirus, factory, clothing, brands, western, Bangladesh, garment workers, coronavirus, factory, clothing, brands, western,
2.5K
B2B Payments

Clothing Brands Want Steep Vendor Discounts To Keep Orders

Tom Donahue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, wants more action taken on stimulus funds Tom Donahue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, wants more action taken on stimulus funds
2.3K
Loans

Chamber CEO Donohue Urges Congress To Pass More Stimulus Measures On Monday

Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, loans, chains, Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, loans, chains,
2.3K
Loans

Big Restaurant Chains Feast On Millions From PPP Program

24 Hour Fitness may file for bankruptcy 24 Hour Fitness may file for bankruptcy
2.2K
Economy

24 Hour Fitness May File For Bankruptcy Amid Pandemic