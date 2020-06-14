Coupa Software, which works in business spend management, announced that it has acquired treasury management software BELLIN Group, according to a press release.

The acquisition will help Coupa strengthen its value for those in need of treasury, payments and working capital services, and make it more comprehensive as a tool for business spend.

Using BELLIN’s tools for cash and liquidity management and advanced payments capabilities, Coupa hopes to get better visibility for customers and reduce risk, the press release says. The integration of BELLIN will also offer sophisticated inter-company netting. And Coupa will boost those services through more access to spend transactions and a broader view of risks.

Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and CEO of Coupa, said treasury would continue to be seen as an essential function of a business’s spend management strategy, rather than a siloed function as it once was. By integrating with BELLIN, he said in the release that the company would continue working “to provide financial leaders with a comprehensive view of company spend, company liquidity,and the risks associated with both.”

BELLIN Group CEO Martin Bellin said he created the company initially as a way to combat the inadequacies he saw as a corporate treasurer earlier in his career.

“I found that the solutions available to treasury professionals were wholly inadequate and not user-friendly,” he said, according to the release. “I founded BELLIN to empower financial executives with best-in-class tools to comprehensively manage cash with visibility, control, and agility, and I am proud of what we have achieved so far.”

Bellin said he wanted to join Coupa in order to break down the divisions existing between treasury and other finance teams, the press release states.

Coupa and BNP Paribas partnered recently as well to make virtual cards more accessible. By integrating the BNP Paribas virtual card, the company said it can mitigate risk better and enable “simpler, smarter and faster” payments.