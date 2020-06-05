CaseWare International‘s new technology will attempt to let accountants and auditors work better with customers, particularly as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ross Hampton, CaseWare head of business development, said the role of accountant and auditor “will be more important than ever in a post-pandemic financial world, where people will need to place even greater trust in numbers and accountability,” according to a press release.

Hampton said that means the speed at which firms will be adapting to the new reality of things will “rapidly increase.” He said the transition to the cloud, long considered an idle possibility for many firms, was rapidly becoming a necessity.

The new announcement will bring together CaseWare PBC Requests, CaseWare ReviewCompTax, CaseWare Audit and CaseWare AnalyticsAI as one product suite, allowing accountants to take their services entirely to the cloud in bulk.

By using the new suite, users will be able to access CaseWare PBC to send signed letters quickly in a two-way manner; requests can be aligned with engagement status and information is synced with the file and Working Papers.

With the CaseWire ReviewCompTax program, accountants and auditors can perform tax duties like review, notice-to-reader and tax engagements all through the same app. And errors are done away with through automatic updates of information, the press release states.

With CaseWare Audit, the risk of duplicate work and accidental over- or under-auditing is done away with due to the cloud-based software. The content is leveraged in order to only do the work necessary at the time, and to track risk identification and evidence gathering in the same place.

And using CaseWare AnalyticsAI, auditors can utilize artificial intelligence-based templates to analyze audits for areas of risk, allowing them to find the problem areas and do more thoughtful, accurate work at the end of the day.

The world is moving in an increasingly digital direction, meaning that accountants, too, will be able to adapt to changing standards and work with clients’ data in previously unforeseen ways.