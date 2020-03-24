B2B Payments

PayCargo Tool Facilitates B2B Freight Communication

PayCargo Tool Facilitates B2B Communication

To help vendors like maritime operators and airlines convey important information to payers, PayCargo has announced a new complimentary communication feature. The new feature comes as all parts of the freight supply chain are experiencing the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. 

Lionel van der Walt, president and CEO of The Americas at PayCargo, wrote in a post, “In these challenging times, collaboration between stakeholders has never been more important, and it is vital that we all do our bit and step up in any way we can for the greater good to help our communities get through this crisis.”

Airlines are calling off sizable shares of their passenger flights, a move that is not only impacting the people who typically travel on their planes, but also the entire logistics supply chain, which used the “belly capacity” of these flights to transport cargo.

“The result being that many of our payers are looking to identify new capacity to move goods due to the loss of these scheduled flights, and the airlines are looking to identify opportunities to use their aircraft as efficiently as possible, including options such as making these passenger-focused aircraft available for exclusive charters or establishing new airline scheduled cargo flights,” van der Walt wrote.

However, the company’s service will enable vendors to let payers know about the availability of new capacity options and provide them with information on how to contact the vendors so they can harness new capacity.

In separate news, PayCargo was to integrate payment processing into the Digistics solution of Unisys Corporation. PayCargo Chief Operating Officer Juan Dieppa said in a statement at the time, “By adding payment capabilities into Unisys software, PayCargo gives users on both sides of a transaction visibility into billing, which will enable them to address any issues immediately and make payments more efficiently.”

