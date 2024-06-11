Dash Solutions Integrates With Visa Direct to Enable Real-Time Payments

Dash Solutions is now leveraging Visa’s digital payment network, Visa Direct, to allow Dash customers to send real-time payments.

This integration is part of an expanded strategic collaboration between Dash Solutions, which is a provider of digital payment and engagement program management tools to corporate customers, and Visa, the companies said in a Tuesday (June 11) press release.

“Our collaboration with Visa Direct empowers us to offer an unparalleled disbursement experience through our SpendIT SendIT offering,” Stephen Faust, CEO at Dash Solutions, said in the release. “This means businesses can tailor solutions to their specific needs, ensuring every payout is as efficient and user-friendly as possible.”

With this new offering, companies can offer faster payments and an enhanced payment experience, according to the release.

For example, a healthcare provider that currently disburses patient refunds via check can now digitize these payouts in near real-time, the release said.

Doing so provides the digital experience that end users increasingly expect, while also eliminating paper and optimizing payment flows for the healthcare provider, per the release.

“Consumers expect a frictionless money movement experience,” Jim Filice, vice president, North American money movement at Visa, said in the release. “We are thrilled to be working with Dash Solutions to deliver real-time payments with Visa Direct that empower end-users with financial flexibility.”

Dash Solutions announced the launch of the SpendIT SendIT tool in August, along with an extended partnership with banking-as-a-service (BaaS) firm Pathward.

SpendIT SendIT lets consumer payees use or move their funds to other accounts they own. It offers real-time delivery of various payment types and offers flexible access for consumers to spend or send the money they receive.

Faust said at the time that this tool addresses a need among some of the largest payers in the U.S., “delivering a frictionless disbursement process that’s less stressful for consumers and for businesses.”

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that consumers increasingly want to receive disbursement payments instantly. Sixty-eight percent of consumers said they want the choice to receive disbursements instantly, up from 47% a year earlier, according to “Disbursements Satisfaction Report 2023: Instant Payouts Reach an Inflection Point,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Money collaboration.

