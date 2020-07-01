Banking

BIS To Open Four New Innovation Hubs Over Next Two Years

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub is planning on adding four new locations in Europe and North America, according to a press release.

The hub, which looks to analyze trends in financial tech relevant to central banks, plans to open up locations in Toronto, London, Frankfurt & Paris and Stockholm with the respective central banks in each place, along with a “strategic partnership” in New York with the Federal Reserve.

The Innovation Hub was launched in 2019 as a way for central banks to collaborate on various innovative solutions to problems, PYMNTS reported. Another goal was the creation of new public goods to improve the world and to serve as launchpads for future innovation.

The initial locations were in Basel and Hong Kong, along with a third in Singapore.

By expanding, BIS will be able to initiate communication among central banks at more new locations than before.

BIS General Manager Agustín Carstens called the move “an investment in the future of central banking and the financial system.”

“These new centers will expand our reach significantly and help create a global force for FinTech innovation,” he said, according to a press release.

BIS Head Benoît Cœuré touted the importance of the new locations, saying it was necessary to achieve leaps and bounds in new tech innovations for finance.

“With this expansion, the Innovation Hub will be well placed to advance work on a broad range of issues of importance to the central banking community, including digital currency and digital payments, cyber security, distributed ledger technology and artificial intelligence,” he said, according to the release. “This expansion is a testament to the central banking community’s commitment to innovation and cooperation.”

BIS, in surveying 66 of the world’s banks, has also seen a shift toward creating central bank digital currencies (CBDC). Around 80 percent of those surveyed were already in the process of working on them. Though nothing is set in stone, the future could see more public/private partnerships in creating digital currencies.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020 AT 12:00 PM (ET)

Payments were starting to lean into “instant” when the pandemic hit. As the nation and economy now struggle to reopen and reinvent, failures around slow stimulus payments and SBA loans that still haven’t reached some have rallied the call for instant payments at scale. With the Federal Reserve’s FedNow initiative still years away, PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster gathers a trio of experts to map out the delivery of instant payments…instantly.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Gympass Aims To Buff Up Housebound Consumers
3.9K
Retail

Gympass Embraces Digital 3.0 In Its Aim To Buff Up Housebound Consumers

wirecard-pay-creditors
2.8K
Digital Payments

Wirecard Says Payouts To Merchants Will Continue Uninterrupted

2.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Hdac, CertiK Partner For Blockchain-Powered IoT; Tezos Expected To Settle Securities Lawsuit With $25M Settlement

How COVID-19 Created A New Digital Customer In Just Three Months
2.5K
Coronavirus

New Report: How A Global Pandemic Created A Digital-First Customer In 12 Weeks

eu-cryptocurrency-regulator-stablecoin
2.5K
Cryptocurrency

EU To Crack Down On Stablecoin Projects

german-accounting-regulations
2.2K
Bank Regulation

Wirecard Forces ‘Radical’ Reboot Of German Accounting Regs

Navigating Pay Card Compliance Challenges
2.2K
Digital Payments

ADP: Pandemic Prompts Firms To Replace Checks With Pay Cards

amazon-softbank-ozon
2.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Amazon Said To Have Interest In Buying Russian eCommerce Player Ozon

Wirecard, Enron And The Warning Signs
2.1K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard, Enron And Warning Signs Across Two Decades

2.0K
B2B Payments

Spiff Raises $10M For Automated Commission Payments

2.0K
Bank Regulation

A Merchant’s How-To For Managing The Contactless Payments Surge And SCA Requirements

Wirecard
2.0K
Security & Fraud

UK Financial Watchdog Says Wirecard Cooperative But Assets To Stay Frozen 

2.0K
Apple

New York Times Ends Apple News Partnership

1.9K
Security & Fraud

EY Accused Of Missing Alleged Wirecard Fraud

1.9K
B2B Payments

BNP Paribas Rolls Out New Payment Tracking Service