Small Businesses Skip the Cross-Border Plumbing Big Companies Can’t Escape

The next payments edge may be simplicity, not another payment network. As global payments splinter underneath, the winners will hide that complexity, and SMBs may get there before the world’s biggest companies.

Enterprises have the opposite problem: too much infrastructure. Decades of bank accounts, payment providers, ERPs and treasury systems have turned scale into technical debt, making orchestration, not access, the new cross-border bottleneck.

SMBs’ old cross-border weakness may be becoming an advantage. FinTechs increasingly hide FX, compliance, local payment networks and reconciliation behind one interface, letting smaller firms go global without building multinational treasury infrastructure.

Conventional wisdom says large corporations should dominate cross-border payments. They have global banks, treasury teams, negotiated FX rates, sophisticated treasury management system (TMS) platforms and local accounts.

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But the 2026 payments infrastructure may be creating a strange inversion where a small business can get a simpler cross-border payment experience than a multinational with 100 banking relationships. FinTech platforms, marketplaces and payment networks are packaging currency conversion, local collection accounts, compliance, payment routing and reconciliation behind relatively simple interfaces.

The shift is becoming more visible across the market. Payoneer last week (Sept. 30), for example, renewed its partnership with Etsy through 2029, extending cross-border payouts to sellers across 16 markets. Eligible sellers can receive earnings in dollars, withdraw to local bank accounts and manage funds across more than 70 currencies. The significance is not simply that Etsy sellers can receive international payments; it’s how little of the underlying payment architecture they need to understand to do it.

The important change today is not that cross-border infrastructure has suddenly become simple. It is that businesses no longer necessarily need to operate it themselves.

Historically, the small business disadvantage was structural. Small businesses could not justify maintaining accounts across markets, negotiating directly with multiple banks or building sophisticated FX and liquidity operations. International expansion as a result created financial complexity faster than the business could build infrastructure to manage it.

See also: As Cross-Border Payments Splinter, Firms See Interoperability As Way Out

The New Cross-Border Edge Is Hiding the Complexity

Cross-border payments are developing their version of technical debt. Enterprises spent decades assembling increasingly sophisticated money stacks. Now they have to make them work together.

Historically, infrastructure requirements created a natural scale advantage in global commerce. Large corporations could amortize the fixed cost of treasury infrastructure across enormous payment volumes. Smaller firms could not. Software is now converting some of those fixed costs into variable ones. That means a company does not necessarily need to become financially multinational before becoming commercially multinational.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Cross-Border Opportunity: How Payments Innovation Can Help SMBs Go Global” in May found 57% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States buy goods or inputs from overseas suppliers. The report also found 43% of SMBs with global suppliers identify faster payment processing and settlement as their top improvement priority, compared with 37% citing lower fees or better foreign exchange rates.

The infrastructure underneath global money movement may actually become more complicated as real-time payments, wallets, stablecoins, cards and bank networks coexist. But abstraction can make the experience above that infrastructure simpler.

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Federal Reserve Financial Services said Sept. 23 that the FedNow® Service will soon support cross-border transactions. Bank of America’s Cross-Border Real-Time Payments solution completed its first transaction on Sept. 29, and BNY has debuted a solution that lets banks send cross-border payments to retail digital wallets.

“More methods don’t inherently mean ‘better,’ because each one that you add to your payment stack will carry overhead to the stack,” Nick Daley, director of product management at Spreedly, told PYMNTS. “Some are more relevant than others in certain markets.”

Read also: Corporate Cash Is Global in Theory, Trapped in Practice

Global Scale Still Wins on Cross-Border Economics

None of this means SMBs suddenly have better treasury capabilities than global corporations. Multinationals can negotiate superior FX pricing, hedge exposures, concentrate liquidity and optimize working capital across entities. They also face accounting, tax, compliance and control requirements that smaller companies often do not.

But SMBs can now have a simpler cross-border payment experience even when enterprises retain better cross-border economics. That distinction creates an opportunity for banks and FinTechs serving large corporations. The next premium enterprise product may not be another rail, account or payment method. It may be an orchestration layer capable of making hundreds of underlying financial connections behave like one.

“The term ‘cross-border’ signifies that a payment traverses different legal entities, jurisdictions, regulatory frameworks, sanction regimes, and, in [some] cases, FX currency controls [also apply],” Emanuela Saccarola, Citi’s head of cross-border payments and services, told PYMNTS last November. “This introduces additional challenges, including complying with the relevant regulations, which may not always be consistent.”

Enterprises’ problem is rarely an inability to send money internationally. It is coordinating the infrastructure they already have. A supplier payment may begin in an ERP, pass through a treasury management system, trigger compliance controls and an FX transaction, move through a banking partner and ultimately settle over correspondent or domestic payment infrastructure. Payment status and reconciliation data then have to travel back through that architecture.

The enterprise advantage in payments has traditionally been more infrastructure. The emerging advantage may be fewer interfaces with that infrastructure.

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