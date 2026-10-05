Small Businesses Skip the Cross-Border Plumbing Big Companies Can’t Escape

Highlights
SMBs’ old cross-border weakness may be becoming an advantage. FinTechs increasingly hide FX, compliance, local payment networks and reconciliation behind one interface, letting smaller firms go global without building multinational treasury infrastructure.
Enterprises have the opposite problem: too much infrastructure. Decades of bank accounts, payment providers, ERPs and treasury systems have turned scale into technical debt, making orchestration, not access, the new cross-border bottleneck.
The next payments edge may be simplicity, not another payment network. As global payments splinter underneath, the winners will hide that complexity, and SMBs may get there before the world’s biggest companies.
Conventional wisdom says large corporations should dominate cross-border payments. They have global banks, treasury teams, negotiated FX rates, sophisticated treasury management system (TMS) platforms and local accounts.