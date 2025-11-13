Citi Wants the World’s Payment Systems to Finally Learn to Talk to Each Other

Highlights
Despite progress in speed, cost and transparency, cross-border payments remain fragmented due to differing regulations, liquidity constraints and incompatible domestic payment systems.
Citi is tackling these barriers by modernizing its infrastructure, integrating instant payment schemes and partnering with Dandelion to expand reach into digital wallets for individuals, merchants and businesses.
The future of global payments hinges on interoperability, or linking instant payments, digital wallets, tokenized deposits and CBDCs, to achieve true 24/7, seamless money movement across borders.
The past decade has transformed cross-border payments from a slow, opaque process into one that is faster, cheaper and increasingly transparent.
Emanuela Saccarola is head of Cross-Border Payments, Services, at Citi, which provides financial services that enable growth and economic progress to clients by safeguarding assets, lending money, making payments and accessing the capital markets.