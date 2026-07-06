Corporate Cash Is Global in Theory, Trapped in Practice

Highlights
Companies may look liquid in aggregate but still struggle operationally because cash is trapped by country, currency, entity, banking partner, tax rule or settlement delay.
CFOs need real-time insight into where cash sits, what restrictions apply and how quickly money can be redeployed because delayed reporting and fragmented banking structures turn liquidity into working capital drag.
ISO 20022, virtual accounts, tokenized deposits and faster payment rails may improve liquidity management, but the real advantage will go to companies that can orchestrate local cash globally without ignoring local rules.
Cash visibility is largely a solved problem, at least for finance teams on the cutting edge.