Corporate Cash Is Global in Theory, Trapped in Practice

ISO 20022, virtual accounts, tokenized deposits and faster payment rails may improve liquidity management, but the real advantage will go to companies that can orchestrate local cash globally without ignoring local rules.

CFOs need real-time insight into where cash sits, what restrictions apply and how quickly money can be redeployed because delayed reporting and fragmented banking structures turn liquidity into working capital drag.

Companies may look liquid in aggregate but still struggle operationally because cash is trapped by country, currency, entity, banking partner, tax rule or settlement delay.

Cash visibility is largely a solved problem, at least for finance teams on the cutting edge.

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Dashboards, bank connectivity, treasury management systems and account rationalization projects now give chief financial officers a clear view of liquidity across the enterprise, even a global one.

Usability is where cross-border liquidity breaks down. A multinational, or even middle-market, CFO may be able to see cash in Singapore, Brazil, Germany or Mexico and still be unable to move it quickly, cheaply or legally to where the business needs it. Cash may appear available on a consolidated report but be functionally trapped by currency controls, tax rules, settlement delays, local banking cutoffs, collateral requirements, entity structures or corridor-specific payment rails.

Corporate liquidity may be global in theory, but it remains stubbornly local in practice. That contradiction is reshaping treasury. As corporations operate across more currencies, jurisdictions, supply chains and payment networks, treasury is being forced to evolve from a reporting function into a real-time operating layer for the business.

See also: As Cross-Border Payments Splinter, Firms See Interoperability As Way Out

CFOs Look to Solve Corporate Cash’s Geography Problem

The modern multinational enterprise experiences liquidity not as one pool of money but as a map. Each market has its own banking infrastructure, settlement conventions, regulatory constraints and payment habits. Some corridors support faster payments, others depend on batch-based systems, correspondent banking chains or manual intervention. Some countries allow relatively flexible cash pooling and others restrict intercompany transfers, foreign exchange conversion or cross-border movement of funds. Even within mature markets, cutoff times and local holidays can determine whether money is useful today or merely visible tomorrow.

A dollar-equivalent balance in one jurisdiction is not the same as a dollar-equivalent balance somewhere else. Cash in one country could be immediately deployable for payroll, supplier payment or debt reduction, while cash in another may require conversion, approval, documentation or tax analysis before it can move. Still other balances may be strategically necessary to keep local operations resilient, even if the corporate center would prefer to redeploy them.

CFOs at multinational companies are shifting from measuring aggregate liquidity to measuring liquidity quality, or how quickly, cheaply and legally cash in each market can actually be deployed. The next generation of treasury infrastructure will therefore be judged by its ability to make cash operational.

The new questions today’s finance functions are considering include:

Can our treasury management system (TMS) reduce the delay between collection and availability? Can it identify trapped cash before it becomes a constraint?

Can it forecast liquidity at the entity, currency and market level?

Can it automate movement while preserving compliance?

Can it help CFOs understand not just where cash is, but what cash can do?

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Cross-Border Opportunity: How Payments Innovation Can Help SMBs Go Global” found that while traditional banks remain the dominant provider for international payments, FinTech companies are steadily expanding their role by combining faster digital experiences with services designed for businesses navigating global trade. Rather than replacing banks, many small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) appear to be building a broader payments tool kit as international commerce becomes more common.

Read also: Nuvei’s Payoneer Deal Shows Businesses Want More From Cross-Border Payments

Local Rules Remain the Bottleneck for Global Businesses

The most important constraint on global growth may be regulation. Treasury executives can build global liquidity policies, but cash ultimately lives inside local legal, tax, banking and currency regimes. Capital controls, withholding taxes, repatriation rules, documentation standards and local market payment practices can determine whether money is movable in practice.

The next generation of corporate treasury architecture is likely to be hybrid rather than centralized. Cash pooling, virtual accounts, in-house banks and payment factories can help companies coordinate global liquidity, but they do not eliminate local complexity. They organize it.

Part of the answer lies in data. The migration to ISO 20022 is often discussed as a technical change, but for treasury teams it is more consequential. Swift said ISO 20022 is now the global standard for cross-border payments, with richer payment data embedded across clearing and settlement systems. The benefit is not merely that messages become more standardized. It is that the payment itself can carry more context.

Richer data matters because much of corporate treasury inefficiency is caused by ambiguity. A payment arrives without enough remittance detail, a bank statement lacks invoice-level clarity, a receivable is delayed because data does not match. As a result, treasury teams cannot forecast cash accurately because settlement information arrives too late or in inconsistent formats.

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