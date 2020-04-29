Toast Launches On-Demand Restaurant Delivery

Toast, a restaurant point-of-sale (POS) software provider, has unveiled a new service to provide restaurants with a delivery network of drivers free of high commissions, according to an announcement on Tuesday, (April 28).

The Boston-based company said Toast Delivery Services will provide eatery owners with a food delivery option for a flat fee of $8 per order within a five-mile radius.

Compared to third-party delivery marketplaces, Toast said a restaurant that processes $5,000 in deliveries will save more than $600 per month in commission fees.

“I’m worried about the future of our industry,” said Jarett Berke, owner and operator of Lou’s Restaurant & Bakery in Hanover, New Hampshire, in a statement. “If we continue to allow delivery apps to charge exorbitant fees and claim all of our profit as their own, we will never recover from the changes brought on by the [coronavirus] pandemic.”

Berke said most restaurant owners have profits in the single digits while delivery companies charge up to 30 percent on every order.

The on-demand solution does not require a Toast POS or Toast hardware purchase, the company said. The firm said in the release that the solution is designed to help the restaurant community adapt during the pandemic and beyond.

Unlike traditional third-party delivery platforms, the Toast approach allows restaurants to pass some or all of the delivery fees on to guests, the company said.

Restaurateurs who use Toast Delivery Services, get all guest data and can build one-to-one relationships with their customers while offering safe, contactless, delivery directly from their restaurants.

“We should have access to our customer data,” said Berke. “Toast is committed to helping us make this happen.”

Toast data shows guests spend 25 percent more when they order directly from a restaurant’s own website.

“At Toast, we’re hyper-focused on helping the restaurant community not only navigate the COVID-19 health crisis, but also take control of the guest experience so restaurants can thrive when the industry begins to recover,” said Aman Narang, president and co-founder of Toast, in a statement.

Earlier this month, Toast said it would cut about half of its staff, 1,300 employees, as COVID-19 shutters businesses nationwide.