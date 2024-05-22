FIS Adds Biometrics, Money Movement Capabilities to Mobile Banking App

FIS has launched a new version of its mobile banking application for financial institutions.

With the new FIS Digital One Flex Mobile 6.0, financial institutions can enable their customers to bank on mobile or online and to benefit from a simplified design, new fraud prevention features and upgrades to its functionality, the FinTech company said in a Wednesday (May 22) press release.

“Mobile banking is now the primary method used by consumers to interact with their bank, so it’s essential that their applications are slick, intuitive and rich with functionality,” Hashim Toussaint, head of digital solutions at FIS, said in the release.

The upgrades to functionality introduced with the new application include biometric login and authentication; user ID and password reset; enhanced money movement capabilities that include internal and external transfers, bill pay, remote deposit capture, Zelle and loan payments; and a modernized accounts and transactions experience that includes running balances, transaction details, and display of account and routing numbers, according to the release.

Because FIS Digital One Flex Mobile 6.0 is built on a single platform, it makes it easier for banks to deliver both mobile and online banking capabilities and to boost the efficiency of management and customer support, per the release.

“Our financial institution clients are at the heart of what we do, and our primary focus is to help them drive growth in today’s dynamic digital landscape,” Toussaint said in the release.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that younger consumers are driving the digital shift in banking. Nearly three-quarters of Generation Z consumers use mobile banking apps to transact and satisfy their banking needs, as do about two-thirds of millennials and more than 60% of Generation X consumers, according to “Consumer Behaviors and Perceived Security Across Devices,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Entersekt collaboration.

Financial institutions, corporations and FinTechs alike are looking to embed financial capabilities into the software and experiences they offer to their end users, FIS CEO Stephanie Ferris said May 7 during the company’s investor day.

“Consumers want their financial products and services to be as readily available as their streaming services,” Ferris said. “They want their user experience to be as simple and seamless as their smartphones. And they want their financial services to be personalized to their specific needs.”