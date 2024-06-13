Radar CEO Sees Geolocation Driving Future of Digital-Physical Commerce

As technology and the connected economy march onward, the boundary between the digital and physical worlds is becoming increasingly blurred.

New opportunities are emerging — with geolocation technology at the forefront. The ability to tailor digital experiences based on physical location has moved from a novel concept to an essential tool of modern businesses.

“Geolocation and geofencing has shifted from being more advertising-centric to more product-centric,” Radar CEO and co-founder Nick Patrick told PYMNTS.

What was once a gimmicky push notification system has transformed into a sophisticated network capable of delivering highly accurate, context-aware interactions, he said.

The evolution is being driven by the advance in the accuracy of location services. Solutions are now able to pinpoint locations down to a few meters.

This precision enables businesses to tailor experiences more granularly, such as determining whether a user is in a drive-thru lane or inside a store. Such detailed location data unlocks a plethora of new use cases, from operational efficiencies to personalized user experiences, Patrick said.

The New Era of Geolocation

As geolocation and geofencing technology advances, the potential for its applications to transform the way end-users interact with businesses and the world around them is boundless.

As Patrick noted, Radar’s mission is to create “location infrastructure for every product and service,” offering a comprehensive suite of geofencing and mapping solutions for a range of applications.

For restaurants, geolocation solutions can enable precise arrival detection for order-ahead services. When a customer places an order via the restaurant app and indicates they are on their way, geolocation signals can alert the restaurant when the customer is approaching, allowing staff to prepare the order in time for their arrival. This enhances customer satisfaction by minimizing wait times and ensuring food freshness.

Panera Bread uses Radar’s technology to enable exactly that type of experience, Patrick said, adding that in-store experiences as well as maps and address validation are two other potent applications of advanced geolocation.

For example, Dick’s Sporting Goods uses Radar for its in-store mode, which activates when a customer enters the store. The app transforms to provide store-specific information, such as maps, loyalty rewards and payment options. This contextual adaptation enriches the shopping experience by providing relevant information at the right time.

Beyond geofencing, map services and address auto-complete functionalities also rely on location solutions, and Patrick explained that companies are increasingly using location technology to enhance their store locators and streamline checkout processes. This not only improves user experience but also consolidates vendors, reducing costs.

One of the newer and more intriguing aspects of geolocation is its role in compliance and fraud detection, Patrick said. Industries like online gambling and banking require precise location verification to prevent fraud. For example, sportsbook apps must ensure users are within legal boundaries to place bets. Similarly, financial institutions use geolocation to verify transaction legitimacy, ensuring the physical location of the user aligns with transaction data.

The Evolution of Geolocation Technologies

Geolocation technology has come a long way from its early days, and companies like Radar are continuing to push existing capabilities by focusing on several key areas of innovation.

Simplifying the integration of location services is a priority for Radar, Patrick said. By reducing the complexity of incorporating its technology into apps and websites, the company aims to make location-based features accessible with minimal coding effort.

Pushing the limits of location accuracy, both outdoors and indoors, is also crucial for the technology’s advancement. Patrick explained that Radar is developing micro-geofencing solutions that do not require additional hardware, aiming to pinpoint user location within specific aisles of a store or sections of a venue.

“If you really want to send a personalized, targeted message when somebody is at this store versus that store in a mall, you have to nail the details,” he said. “One area of innovation for us is pushing the limits of what’s possible with location accuracy.”

Looking ahead, Patrick said he envisions a future where location data not only personalizes app experiences but also integrates with emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR). For instance, AR could overlay contextual information in real time, enhancing navigation and interaction within physical spaces.

As we move toward this future, the infrastructure Radar is building around an all-in-one platform for geofencing, maps, fraud detection, and compliance will be important.