Revolut Business Payment Gateway Integrates With BigCommerce

The Revolut Business Payment Gateway can now be integrated with BigCommerce, Revolut said in a Friday (Aug. 23) post on LinkedIn.

The integration will make online businesses’ payment processing smoother and offer their customers a seamless checkout experience, Revolut said in an Aug. 15 blog post.

The combination will allow merchants to accept a range of payment methods, have next-day settlement, and accept payment and settle funds in more than 25 currencies, according to the post.

It will also enable them to “get high payment success rates and low transaction fees,” Revolut said in the post. “And there’s no extra refund or fraud monitoring fees.”

The integration will also allow users to manage payments and see analytics in their BigCommerce admin dashboard; allow over 45 million Revolut customers to pay directly from their Revolut balance with a 98.5% authorization rate; and protect their business with PCI-DSS compliance and Revolut Business’ fraud monitoring tools, per the post.

Revolut said in July that it added 12 million new customers last year to bring its customer base to 45 million as of June.

The London-based FinTech also said in its 2023 annual report that its revenues jumped 95%, from $1.1 billion in 2022 to $2.2 billion in 2023.

“Even as we reached 45 million global retail customers six months into 2024, Revolut remains poised for exponential growth in 2024 and beyond, continuing to redefine the financial services landscape as we’ve known it,” Revolut CEO Nik Storonsky said at the time.

Revolut also announced in July that it secured a banking license in its home country of the United Kingdom, with the country’s Prudential Regulation Authority granting the license with restrictions and Revolut entering “Authorization with Restrictions,” a typical step for many new U.K. banks.

“Nothing changes for U.K. customers during this restricted period, which is to allow new banks like Revolut to complete the build-out of their U.K. banking operations ahead of launching in the market,” the company said at the time in a press release. “Until then, U.K. customers can continue to use their Revolut eMoney account as they always have.”