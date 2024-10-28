The RealReal Promotes COO Rati Sahi Levesque to CEO

The RealReal has appointed President and Chief Operating Officer Rati Sahi Levesque as president and CEO and as a member of the board.

Levesque succeeds John Koryl, who has left the company and is no longer on the board, the online marketplace for resale luxury goods said in a Monday (Oct. 28) press release.

A 13-year veteran of The RealReal, Levesque became the company’s first employee in 2011 and has held leadership roles across sales, merchandising, product and technology, operations and marketing, according to the release.

“Rati has been pivotal in formulating and executing the recent strategic shifts that have propelled the company on its path to profitability,” Karen Katz, chairperson of the board at The RealReal, said in the release. “Rati’s commitment to the brand, along with her comprehensive understanding of the company, its market opportunity and the luxury resale landscape, make her the right leader to take The RealReal into our next stage of profitable growth.”

Koryl served as CEO and a board member for about two years, having joined The RealReal in those roles in January 2023. Before joining the company, the eCommerce and omnichannel veteran was president of CTC Digital at Canadian Tire, president of Neiman Marcus Direct and president of Neiman Marcus Stores and Online.

He was preceded by Levesque and Robert Julian, who served as co-interim CEOs at The RealReal after the June 2022 departure of The RealReal’s founder, chairperson and CEO, Julie Wainwright.

The RealReal also announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter in its Monday press release. The company said its gross merchandise value (GMV), total revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter are expected to exceed its previously issued guidance ranges.

The company plans to announce its actual third quarter financial results on Nov. 4.

“Our growth playbook, which is centered on unlocking supply, is working with proof points in both top line and margin metrics,” Levesque said in the release. “The RealReal is positioned well as the leader in luxury resale with significant room to grow. Our strong third quarter results are an important step as we focus on growing our business profitably.”