Arculus CPO Sees ‘Fundamental Shift’ in Payments Landscape

Insights come from listening to customers, CompoSecure/Arculus Chief Product and Innovation Officer Dr. Adam Lowe writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “The Listening Economy: How Customer Conversations Are Transforming Financial Services.”

At CompoSecure, experience has reinforced a time-tested truth: truly transformative products don’t arise solely from internal brainstorming sessions or traditional market research — they originate from directly listening to our customers. Conversations with leading figures in banking, FinTech and Web3 consistently surface a compelling question: How can we use payment products to foster deeper, more enduring customer relationships?

This question underscores a fundamental shift in the payments landscape. Novel payments today involve more than processing transactions through innovative channels. As payment platforms become increasingly commoditized, financial institutions focus on delivering meaningful value to their customers. They seek to transform payment moments into opportunities for brand engagement, customer loyalty and enhanced security.

When we ask our clients what they genuinely need, they clearly articulate two priorities: stronger security measures to combat fraud, and advanced tools to drive customer engagement and improve brand perception. These discussions highlight the increasing demand for integrated solutions that seamlessly merge physical and digital experiences. At CompoSecure, our strength lies in not just supplying products but in crafting experiences that resonate deeply and address tangible, real-world challenges.

Even in today’s digital era, a thoughtfully designed metal card maintains significant market value. It represents exclusivity and conveys status. While these attributes remain essential, brands distinguish themselves by amplifying value for their customers. By creating user experiences that build trust and provide tangible benefits, brands go beyond mere payment functionality, cultivating deeper and lasting connections.

For example, in a recent collaboration with a leading blockchain platform, our client initially saw the metal payment card as a standard requirement — a basic expectation in their competitive environment. However, the introduction of Arculus Authenticate, which enables passkey-based login for Web3 credentials through the same card, transformed the conversation. Suddenly, the card evolved from a simple payment tool into a pivotal element of a secure, digital identity strategy, offering tap-to-authenticate capabilities highly relevant to their audience.

These innovations are not merely desirable features; they deliver measurable business outcomes. Leading global institutions such as American Express, Chase and JPMorgan consistently report increased top-of-wallet spending, reduced customer churn and higher satisfaction levels with our card programs. Further metrics reveal significant reductions in fraud, fewer false transaction declines and quicker customer support resolutions — clear indicators of meaningful value delivery that fosters customer trust.

Ultimately, the most robust customer relationships are founded not on the products themselves but on how effectively those products address customer needs, provide convenience and instill confidence. True insights don’t emerge from listening within our echo chambers — they come directly from our customers managing their daily experiences. When customers feel genuinely heard, they explicitly communicate their desires and requirements. Loyalty, trust and advocacy naturally follow from this foundation.

The future of payments, and the strong customer relationships driving it, starts with meaningful dialogue. From there, success depends on what you build and how you nurture that connection.



