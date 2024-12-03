9fin Raises $50 Million for AI-Powered Analytics Platform for Debt Capital Markets

London-based 9fin has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round to build the next generation of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics platform for global debt capital markets.

The firm will use the new funding to invest further in its AI technology, grow its analytics team and accelerate its expansion in the United States, 9fin said in a Monday (Dec. 2) press release.

“We started 9fin to give professionals in the market a data edge, with smarter, faster intelligence,” Steven Hunter, co-founder and CEO of 9fin, said in the release.

Huss El-Sheikh, co-founder and chief technology officer of 9fin, said in the release: “By investing in the best product and engineering talent, we’ve dramatically increased product velocity, delivering capabilities to give our customers the best workflows, tools and insights, and helping them navigate easily through complex financial markets.”

9fin provides its subscribers with intelligence on high-yield bonds, leveraged loans, distressed debt, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), private credit and asset-backed finance, according to the release.

By integrating generative AI into its platform, the company also provides agentic Q&A tools, real-time market updates and advanced search capabilities, the release said.

Since its Series A+ round in 2022, 9fin has seen its annual recurring revenue (ARR) grow 400% group-wide and its customer base double to include nearly 200 firms in global credit markets, per the release.

The company’s latest funding round came at a time when data and technology offerings have not kept pace with the boom in debt markets, Fergal Mullen, co-founder and partner at Highland Europe, which led the round, said in the release.

“9fin’s vision, its relentless focus on technology, innovation and company culture, positions it as the go-to platform for those working in debt markets,” Mullen said.

In the broader financial sector, 72% of finance leaders report that they actively use AI in their operations, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and NCR Voyix collaboration, “Is AI the Master Key to Banking’s Next Era?”

The report found that common applications of AI in the financial sector include fraud detection and customer onboarding automation, which are used by 64% and 42%, respectively, of the finance leaders.