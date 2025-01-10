Pipe17 Raises $15.5 Million to Scale AI-Powered Composable Order Operations Platform

Software company Pipe17 raised $15.5 million in a Series A funding round to support its efforts to build and scale its infrastructure for artificial intelligence-powered composable order operations.

The company’s AI-powered Order Operations platform integrates systems and synchronizes data flows to support omnichannel selling and fulfillment, Pipe17 said in a Friday (Jan. 10) press release.

“We are at a pivotal moment in commerce, where businesses are under immense pressure to adapt to an increasingly complex and fragmented landscape,” Pipe17 CEO and co-founder Mo Afshar said in the release. “Pipe17 is uniquely positioned to address these challenges and shape the future of commerce.”

Pipe17’s platform is designed to help retailers provide the consistency and delivery consumers expect when they shop across channels ranging from TikTok to Amazon, according to the release.

To do so, the platform synchronizes order, pricing and inventory data in real time across enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, third-party logistics (3PL), commerce platforms, marketplaces and stores, the release said.

The platform also features an AI Order Operations Agent called Pippen that assists users with tasks like order routing, administration and exception handling, per the release.

“By working with Pipe17, businesses can leverage the platform and AI innovations like Pippen to sell across channels with precision, greater agility and reduced operating costs, all while delivering exceptional customer experiences in today’s dynamic market,” the release said.

About a third of United States consumers are Click-and-Mortar™ shoppers who choose experiences that work convenient digital features into the in-store shopping journey, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Edition.”

The report also found that 19% of U.S. consumers prefer to shop in stores with the assistance of digital technologies, 11% prefer to make purchases online for in-store pickup, and three-quarters want to be able to use their preferred payment methods.

The lines between online and offline shopping continue to blur as direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands adopt omnichannel strategies that offer consumers a seamless experience across multiple touchpoints, PYMNTS reported in December.

