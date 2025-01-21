Zynap Raises $5.9 Million to Develop AI-Powered Cybersecurity Platform

Barcelona-based startup Zynap has raised 5.7 million euros (about $5.9 million) in a seed round to continue developing its artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity platform.

“Today marks a huge milestone for Zynap,” the company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 21) post on LinkedIn. “With the support of Kibo Ventures, Kfund and leading business angels, we’re bringing cutting-edge generative AI to the forefront of cybersecurity.”

Zynap is set to launch in about two weeks, according to its website.

The company’s AI-powered software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform replicates the tactics of cybercriminals so that its clients can predict, detect and neutralize threats before they appear, according to the site.

The platform streamlines operations with automation so cybersecurity teams can focus on high-priority threats; provides early warning alerts so users can stay ahead of threats; provides visual workflows that are easy to understand and share; and adapts to the user’s specific threat landscape so it can provide customized real-time insights and workflows, per the release.

Kibo Ventures said in a Tuesday post on LinkedIn that the Zynap team previously built Blueliv and “we can’t wait to see what they build next.” Blueliv, a cyberthreat intelligence provider, was acquired by cyber risk management solution provider Outpost24, according to Kibo Ventures’ website.

“By leveraging generative AI, the platform replicates the behavior of cybercriminals and provides their clients with effective tools to proactively protect themselves before they occur,” Kibo Ventures said in the post, speaking of Zynap’s platform.

Kfund said in a Tuesday post on LinkedIn that Zynap is launching at a time when cybercrime is evolving at “an alarming pace” and businesses are facing increasingly sophisticated threats.

“Zynap is rising to the challenge with its AI-powered platform that anticipates and neutralizes cyber risks before they strike,” Kfund said in its post. “By simulating real-world attack techniques, Zynap helps organizations stay proactive, one step ahead of cybercriminals, instead of scrambling to recover after breaches.

The share of chief operating officers (COOs) who report that their companies have implemented AI-powered automated cybersecurity management systems increased threefold between May and August, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “COOs Leverage GenAI to Reduce Data Security Losses.”

The report found that the share increased from about 17% in May to 55% in August.