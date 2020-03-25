Partnerships / Acquisitions

As Deliveroo Surges, Regulators Question Amazon Merger

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Regulators Question Amazon-Deliveroo Merger

As food delivery companies are surging in the U.K. in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, a proposed merger between Amazon and Deliveroo is under even more scrutiny, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is the governmental agency that can approve the proposed deal, has contested two big upcoming tie ups: Amazon’s deal with Deliveroo as well as Takeaway.com’s proposed $8 billion purchase of Just Eat.

The CMA says the mergers could hurt competition in the sector. The watchdog also needs to figure out how to move forward against the companies, especially since workers have been designated as essential by the government.

“The government is holding discussions with logistics firms about what they can do during the crisis,” said Dom Hallas, a spokesman for the Coalition for the Digital Economy.

He added that the CMA should be aware of the potential implications of the Deliveroo inquiry.  “It’d be responsible for the CMA to be asking whether the probe threatens all of that.”

The CMA has been asking for Amazon to make some concessions before the Deliveroo deal is approved. Meanwhile, Deliveroo has seen restaurant signups for its service increase by 86 percent in the last 14 days. Shares in Just Eat have recently jumped 11 percent as well.

The main concern is that the proposed mergers and investments will ultimately hurt competition in the region.

Deliveroo said it was “confident that we will persuade the CMA of the facts that this minority investment will add to the competition.”

CMA upped the ante with its investigation when it said that it became aware of internal Amazon documents claiming that Amazon would launch its own food delivery service in the region if the Deliveroo investment deal didn’t move forward. This concerns the CMA because the deal would potentially remove a competitor and hurt competition in the sphere.

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT: THE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE

On Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and panelists from leading healthcare organizations for an in-depth discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic, business impact and what this means for the future of healthcare.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

World Health Organization Target Of Hack World Health Organization Target Of Hack
14.2K
Security & Fraud

Hackers Target World Health Organization

The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide
8.9K
Coronavirus

IOC Mulls Plan To Delay Tokyo Olympics

Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries
7.1K
Apple

Apple Plans To Roll Out App Store To 20 Countries

The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19 The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19
6.6K
Coronavirus

The 11 Days That Changed The Consumer’s COVID-19 Mindset

Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout
5.3K
Coronavirus

Peer-To-Peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout

coronavirus-whatsapp-chatbot coronavirus-whatsapp-chatbot
5.3K
Coronavirus

India Launches WhatsApp Chatbot

5.0K
International

As China’s Banks Encourage Loans, Default Fears Mount

5.0K
News

Today In Payments: Default Fears Mount As China’s Banks Encourage Loans; Goldman, Morgan Stanley Predict Economic Devastation

Pentagon Pentagon
4.4K
Coronavirus

Pentagon Bumps Up Periodic Payments To Contractors

Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts
4.2K
Coronavirus

US Economy Could Lose 5M Jobs In COVID-19 Fallout

Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets
4.0K
Coronavirus

US House Wants Economic Stimulus Payments To Leverage eWallets

apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones
4.0K
Apple

Apple Customers Can’t Get Devices Back Until Stores Reopen

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand
3.7K
Retail

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand

coronavirus economic impact coronavirus economic impact
3.7K
Coronavirus

Fed To Offer Credit Help To Stem Economic Losses For Business, Households

Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit
3.4K
Facebook

Lawsuit Says Facebook Officials Knew About Ad Metric Issues And Did Nothing