Google Transitioning Fitbit Pay to Google Wallet in Most Countries

Google is transitioning its Fitbit Pay contactless payments to Google Wallet in most countries.

“Google Wallet is now available for all Fitbit devices that support contactless payments,” a message on the Fitbit Pay web page said. “Fitbit Pay will no longer be available starting July 29, 2024.”

There is an exception to that in three countries; Fitbit devices will continue to will continue to use Fitbit Pay beyond July 29 in Saudi Arabia, Japan and Taiwan, according to a Google support page .

The support page said that for users in countries other than those, those who want to continue making contactless payments with their Fitbit device should set up Google Wallet in the Fitbit app (version 4.14.1 or higher).

“This update will increase the number of banks and cards that are available for contactless payments on your Fitbit device and let you pay quickly everywhere Google Wallet is accepted,” the support page said. “Google Wallet is available on Charge series, Sense series and Versa series devices that support contactless payments.”

Fitbit announced the addition of contactless payment tech to its smartwatch in 2017, saying the addition of Fitbit Pay to the device would free the consumer from having to carry a smartphone or other payment option like a wallet, cash or payment card during their workout.

When Wells Fargo announced in January 2018 that it inked a partnership with the wearables manufacturer through which its customers could make purchases using Fitbit Pay, the bank said this option would afford its customers a convenient and secure way to make purchases at merchants that are equipped to handle near-field communication (NFC) payments.

Google announced a proposed deal to acquire Fitbit in November 2019 and then faced regulator investigations for potential antitrust issues before closing the deal. Fitbit was valued at around $2.1 billion when the deal with Google was announced.