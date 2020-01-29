Beyonce’s Ivy Park clothing line for Adidas is sold out, but fashionistas can get the look by turning to Popeyes and its uniforms, now being sold as a 10-piece limited edition collection, the New York Daily News reported.

When Beyonce’s line dropped and immediately sold out, the Twitterverse immediately took notice that her clothing design had a striking resemblance to Popeyes’ uniforms. The fast-food chain, famous for its sold-out chicken sandwich, jumped on the opportunity to fill the fashion void.

“Popeyes is offering fashion seekers who missed the boat the first time a chance to score something nearly identical,” Popeyes said in a statement Wednesday (Jan. 29). “Enter a fast food fashion collection that features some of the brand’s most iconic maroon and orange uniform designs.”

The clothing line includes hooded jackets, crewnecks, half-zips, visors, hats and more, all modeled by actual Popeyes team members. Items range from $10 to $40 and all proceeds will benefit the Popeyes Foundation.

“Nothing new here,” Popeyes wrote on Instagram. “Just the uniforms we wear every day. Now available for everyone. Love that look? It’s our uniform. Has been for a while. And now you can buy it.”

Popeyes also tweeted the hashtag “LoveThatLookFromPopeyes” a play on its jingle “Love That Chicken.”

Beyonce happens to be a Popeyes chicken fan and was given a card entitling her to free chicken for life, according to The Washington Post.

This isn’t Popeyes’ first fast-food fashion. Its Ugly Christmas Sweater sold out within hours when it was released in December, CNBC reported. McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A also have clothing lines.

Carrols Restaurant Group, which operates Popeyes restaurants, reported preliminary fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 13 with sales at its Popeyes locations up 21.2 percent over last year.

Popeyes recently signed a lease in Shanghai for its first store in China. The move puts Popeyes on a path to potentially take on Yum Brands’ KFC, which has some 6,300 stores in that country.