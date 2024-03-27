Beyond Taps X to Promote Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond

Beyond has partnered with X to promote Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond and Zulily on the social media platform.

This strategic partnership will include the delivery of custom short- and long-form lifestyle entertainment content, the development of customer acquisition and retention strategies, and the opportunity to spotlight the company’s brands during key events and holidays, Beyond said in a Wednesday (March 27) press release.

It will also include a future shopping integration, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to be an integrated partner with X as they help us engage more effectively across their 100 million-plus U.S. users with both creative content and brand-specific promotional messaging,” Marcus Lemonis, executive chairman of the Beyond board of directors, said in the release. “We recognize the power of the X platform and level of engagement users have with it.”

This announcement comes about three weeks after Beyond acquired Zulily, adding the flash sale promoter and eCommerce retailer to a portfolio that also includes Overstock and Bed Bath & Beyond.

“This acquisition doubles down on our belief in the off-price market, and its importance to building our business, improving our margin profile and growing our customer file,” Lemonis said when announcing the acquisition on March 7.

Zulily closed its doors in December 2023, about three months before being acquired by Beyond. Beyond expects the new Zulily site to be fully functional by the end of the second quarter.

In another recently announced collaboration, sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM said in February that it has become the exclusive Live Odds Sports Betting partner of X.

With that partnership, BetMGM’s odds and branding will be integrated into the X platform, with each game linking to the sports betting firm’s website and app.

“Being directly accessible within that forum is an unprecedented opportunity to expand our reach to a passionate and engaged audience,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said when announcing the partnership.