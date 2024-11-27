Roblox Offers Users 25% More Currency to Skip App Stores

Roblox has begun offering users a new, and apparently permanent deal on its in-game currency.

Users who purchase Robux on the web and through gift cards will get 25% more from the youth-focused video game and metaverse company than if they purchased from an app store instead.

That’s according to a Wednesday (Nov. 27) report by TechCrunch, which notes that the company is essentially encouraging users to avoid the in-app purchase fees Apple and Google charge.

TechCrunch said Roblox confirmed the change and says it is seeking ways to offer more value to users and creators. The company says it is a long-term change, not a holiday deal.

“Apple and Google are valued partners. We are always looking for ways to pass on more value to our user and creator community while managing costs. Going forward, we are providing up to +25% more Robux for any customer that purchases Robux through the web, computer, or with gift cards,” a Roblox spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The move was cheered by Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, who took legal action against Apple and Google over app store charges.

“Awesome to see Roblox finally fighting the Apple tax,” he wrote on X. “I hope that the current Epic v Apple contempt of court proceedings stops Apple’s ludicrous scare screens and junk fees so that all apps can send users to web-based payments and pass on the savings like this.”

The two companies’ mobile ecosystem policies have also gotten the attention of the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which — as reported here last week — is considering a formal investigation.

“Markets work best when rival businesses are able to develop and bring innovative options to consumers,” Margot Daly, chair of the CMA’s independent inquiry group, said in the release. “Through our investigation, we have provisionally found that competition between different mobile browsers is not working well and this is holding back innovation in the U.K.”

Meanwhile, Roblox released earnings late last month showing increased user numbers and payment engagement. The company reported that total hours engaged on the platform rose by 29%, outpacing analyst forecasts and underscoring the effectiveness of the company’s strategy to deepen user engagement.